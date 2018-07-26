Shannon Beador Claims Estranged Husband David Thinks She's 'Not Worthy' of His Last Name

As Shannon Beador navigates her divorce, an important question lingers: will she keep her last name?

After 17 years of marriage, Shannon filed for divorce from her estranged husband David Beador in December, which came just over a month after the Bravo personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE news of her separation.

Now, as the mother of three rebuilds her life, a decision about her moniker must be made — and David has some opinions about it.

“It’s been requested from my ex that I’m not worthy of the name Beador,” Shannon, 54, said about David on The Daily Dish podcast, according to BravoTV.

Despite David reportedly not wanting his ex to carry on his last name, Shannon has ultimately decided that she’ll be sticking with Beador.

But why? “For the sake of my kids, I think I’m going to stay Shannon Beador,” she shared.

Jerod Harris/WireImage

While some women return to their maiden name following a divorce, Shannon didn’t consider hers (Storms) as an option because “Shannon Storms” reminds her of “stripper porn,” she joked. “Now I call myself Shannon Storms Beador, so it’s kind of like the best of both worlds.”

Earlier this year, the former couple reached a temporary settlement in their divorce and are continuing to co-parent their three daughters: Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13.

Shannon Beador/Instagram

“We’re plugging away,” Shannon told PEOPLE earlier this month. “We are getting through it. We are doing the best we can. there’s a lot of animosities and I’m hopeful that when everything gets settled we can get to a good co-parenting place.”

Although Shannon admitted that there’s still “animosity” between the exes, she wants to make sure her daughters have a good relationship with their father.

“I want David to a part of my children’s lives,” she said. “The kids are adjusting actually quite well. We are just muddling through and trying to find a good structure.”