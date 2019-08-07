RHOC's Shannon Beador Says She and Ex-Husband David Are 'Trying to Co-Parent the Best We Can'

After a difficult divorce, Shannon Beador is focusing on her kids.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after Tuesday’s season premiere of the Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo star opened up about where things stand with her ex-husband David Beador.

“My divorce is finalized and you’ll see that this season,” she said. “We have 50/50 custody with the kids.”

“You always want to put the good intention out there and have this friendly relationship — that didn’t work out with me,” she added. “But that being said, we’re trying to co-parent the best we can.”

She added that she still hasn’t met David’s girlfriend, Lesley Cook.

The pair split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage. Their relationship was full of ups and downs, as documented throughout Shannon’s time on RHOC. That included his infidelity, a vow renewal ceremony, rumors of abuse (which both denied), and Shannon’s 40-lb. weight gain, which she has said created a wedge in the marriage and caused David to “check out.”

Image zoom Shannon and David Beador Jerod Harris/WireImage

They settled their divorce in April, and he agreed to pay her $1.4 million. They also agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline.

During an appearance on PEOPLE Now last month, Shannon, 55, admitted the split “was difficult.”

“To go through an acrimonious divorce is hard for anybody,” she said. “But I’m done, the divorce has been finalized and I’m moving on.”

Indeed, Shannon has found love with her new boyfriend, John Janssen, also a divorced parent of three. The two, both University of Southern California alums, met through a mutual friend.

Image zoom Shannon Beador and John Janssen Shannon Beador/ Instagram

A source recently PEOPLE that Shannon is “really happy” in the relationship.

“He’s a great guy and really adores her,” the source said. “And she is equally smitten. They make a great couple together and have been having a lot of fun.”

“She’s in a really good place,” the source added. “It’s no secret she’s gone through a lot, but she really took the time to work on herself and that opened her up to meeting someone like John. It really is the right guy at the right time.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET), both on Bravo.