Shannon Beador Reveals She and Her 3 Daughters Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The Real Housewives of Orange County star said on her Instagram that they are "quarantining in the same home," but "isolating in separate rooms"

Shannon Beador and her children have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 56, opened up about the multiple diagnoses in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing a "pre-pandemic" family portrait of herself and her three daughters: 18-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today, we are Covid positive times 4," the mom, who shares her daughters with ex-husband David Beador, captioned the shot. "The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms)."

Beador went on to show her appreciation for health care workers, writing, "A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected."

Orange County has been one of the areas in California that have seen a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks. According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, the department reported at least 710 new cases and 13 deaths on Friday alone.

The county has averaged 721 new COVID-19 cases and 12.4 new deaths per day, the Los Angeles Times reported. The number of confirmed infections has also been doubling every 28.4 days, according to the outlet.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a second shutdown of restaurants and indoor businesses after seeing a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Counties impacted include Los Angeles, Orange, Sacramento, Stanislaus, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Merced, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura.

Restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, and card-rooms in those areas were ordered to cease indoor operations, though they can still operate outdoors.

In June, Newsom made it mandatory to wear a cloth face covering while in public in California.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Beador spoke about the importance of taking precaution against the novel coronavirus in May after reuniting with some of her RHOC costars for a "social distance catch-up."

"As a person with lung damage, my family and I take the Coronavirus and social distancing very seriously. Apparently there is a bit of negative press out there today about how the #RHOC cast assembled yesterday," she wrote on her Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of herself with her daughters in coordinating face masks.

"Once again, as a person with permanent lung damage in both lungs, I did everything to follow guidelines given to us," Beador said in the post. "I intend to be around a long time with my girls..."

As of Friday, there have been at least 4,112,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, with more than 145,100 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.