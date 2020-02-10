Shannon Beador‘s daughters are growing up fast!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s three teenage girls — Sophie, 18, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14 — recently attended their high school winter formal, where they all wore mini black dresses for the evening out.

Over the weekend, Shannon, 55, shared multiple photos to Instagram of her children, whom she shares with ex-husband David Beador, ahead of the winter formal dance, which was likely Sophie’s last and Stella and Adeline’s first.

“Winter formal… ❤️❤️ #freshmen #growingupsofast,” Shannon captioned a series of images of Stella and Adeline in their dresses that they both paired with strappy black heels.

Image zoom Stella Beador, Shannon Beador, John Janssen and Adeline Beador Shannon Beador/Instagram

Image zoom Stella Beador (left) and Adeline Beador (right) Shannon Beador/Instagram

For the glittery night out, Shannon’s freshmen daughters had their long blonde locks styled straight and each accessorized their dresses with necklaces.

Joining Shannon in seeing her daughters take photos for the milestone event was her boyfriend John Janssen, who posed with the twins and Bravo personality for a snap.

Shortly after uploading the first post, Shannon shared three photos of eldest daughter Sophie, including one of the mother-daughter duo.

“Winter Formal… ❤️ #senior #thisgirlisgrowingup,” Shannon captioned the set of photos of the high school senior, who had her blonde locks styled half up, half down with beachy waves. She accessorized her deep V-neck dress with heels, layered necklaces and a white flower corsage.

Image zoom Shannon Beador and Sophie Beador Shannon Beador/Instagram

Image zoom Sophie Beador Shannon Beador/Instagram

The winter formal comes just a few months ahead of Sophie’s high school graduation.

In November, Sophie made her college pick — and Shannon said she’ll “be visiting often.”

So just where will the oldest Beador daughter be attending school this fall? Baylor University, in Waco, Texas (the area where Chip and Joanna Gaines have remodeled dozens of homes for HGTV’s Fixer Upper)!

“So proud of my little girl who was accepted to @bayloruniversity !💛💚 I can’t wait to watch you make your dreams come true @sophiebeador ! ❤️,” the mother of three wrote on Instagram alongside a few snaps of Sophie wearing some Baylor gear. Shannon also wrote in hashtags, “i’ll be visiting often.”

In one of the photos, Sophie stood among human-sized letters, using her arms to create a “Y” to spell out “BAYLOR.”