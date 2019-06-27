Shannon Beador‘s eldest daughter is all grown up!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrated Sophie turning 18 on Wednesday, when the mother of three posted a sweet birthday tribute in honor of her oldest child.

“Happy Birthday to my now 18 YEAR OLD daughter @sophiebeador !!! 🎉🎂🎈” Shannon, 55, captioned an oceanfront photo of the pair, which was captured before Sophie attended a high school dance with friends.

For the evening affair, Sophie wore a strapless, floor-length dark gown with a thigh-high slit, which she accessorized with earrings and a pink rose corsage.



“You are such a beautiful person inside and out and I am so proud to be your mother! ❤️,” wrote Shannon, who also shares twins Stella and Adeline, 14, with ex-husband David Beador.



Stella also posted a birthday tribute to her big sister on social media.

“You’re legal!!” Stella captioned a hugging snap of the pair on her Instagram Story. “Happy birthday big sis love you,” she wrote alongside two yellow emoji hearts.

Sophie’s birthday comes almost two months after Shannon celebrated her divorce settlement with David.

Nearly a week after Shannon and David Beador reached a settlement in April, the Bravo personality and her costars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson left Orange County for their season 14 cast trip.

The RHOC castmates took a series of snaps at Los Angeles International Airport, where they celebrated Beador’s divorce and Gunvalson’s recent engagement.

“And off we go…✈️❤️ #tresamigas #rhoc @tamrajudge @vickigunvalson,” wrote Shannon, who wore a black sash and black glasses that read “just divorced.”

Despite the pain of her divorce after over 17 years of marriage, Shannon has remained focused on her daughters and the many blessings in her life.

To celebrate Thanksgiving in November, Shannon shared multiple photos of herself and her daughters on social media, writing, “Grateful for so many things in my life! ❤️.”

“Thankful for my girls, Archie, and those people close to me that are so loving and supportive! 😘” she wrote. “Wishing a Happy Thanksgiving to all! 🦃❤️ #blessed.”