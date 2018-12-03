RHOC's Shannon Beador Opens Up About Custody Concerns: 'I Feel Like I Have to Walk on Eggshells'

Shannon Beador is leaning on her costars during her divorce from husband David Beador.
Shannon, 54, got emotional during Sunday’s Real Housewives of Orange County reunion as she opened up about how the split has affected her relationship with the couple’s three daughters — Sophie, 16, and twins Adeline and Stella, 14. In a clip shared by E!, Shannon reveals that as the girls spend more time with their father, who now lives with his new girlfriend and her kids, every question she asks about their home life gets back to David, putting their daughters in the middle of an uncomfortable situation.
“I feel like I have to walk on eggshells right now,” she admits.
Shannon, who says that her daughters were living with her “100 percent” of the time until her trip to Jamaica with her RHOC costars, adds that she supports letting them spend more time with David.
“I want their dad to be part of their life,” she says. She tears up as she continues, “But because now custody might be an issue, I’m supposed to give my children their space.”
Costar Tamra Judge, who has a rocky relationship with her own daughter Sidney, advised her to ease up on texting her daughters.
“I did the total opposite with Sidney,” says Judge, recalling how much she “pushed” her daughter to communicate with her. “At that age, girls don’t want that. They just want a little bit of space.”
Speaking to PEOPLE in October, Shannon looked back on her year since separating from David, saying, “I’ve gotten stronger, deep down. Part of what I did after I separated with David — while staying home, not going out, and not doing much of anything — was I tried to self-reflect and figure out the changes I wanted to make in myself. What kind of person do I want to be?”
The RHOC star has since dropped nearly 30 lbs. and launched a food line, Real for Real Cuisine.
“It’s crazy to think what you can accomplish in a year,” Shannon told PEOPLE. “I’ve learned a lot. To say in one year, I’m going to lose nearly all my weight, launch a business that so far is doing well, move on from a marriage, and strengthen friendships and established new ones? That’s a tall order! But I’ve gotten here one step at a time.”