RHOC's Shannon Beador Opens Up About Custody Concerns: 'I Feel Like I Have to Walk on Eggshells'

Shannon Beador is leaning on her costars during her divorce from husband David Beador.

Shannon, 54, got emotional during Sunday’s Real Housewives of Orange County reunion as she opened up about how the split has affected her relationship with the couple’s three daughters — Sophie, 16, and twins Adeline and Stella, 14. In a clip shared by E!, Shannon reveals that as the girls spend more time with their father, who now lives with his new girlfriend and her kids, every question she asks about their home life gets back to David, putting their daughters in the middle of an uncomfortable situation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I feel like I have to walk on eggshells right now,” she admits.

Shannon, who says that her daughters were living with her “100 percent” of the time until her trip to Jamaica with her RHOC costars, adds that she supports letting them spend more time with David.

“I want their dad to be part of their life,” she says. She tears up as she continues, “But because now custody might be an issue, I’m supposed to give my children their space.”