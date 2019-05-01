Shannon Beador‘s divorce is behind her — and she is celebrating!

Nearly a week after Shannon, 55, and her ex-husband David Beador reached a divorce settlement, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her costars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson left Orange County for their season 14 cast trip.

The RHOC castmates took a series of snaps at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, when they celebrated Beador’s divorce and Gunvalson’s recent engagement.

“And off we go…✈️❤️ #tresamigas #rhoc @tamrajudge @vickigunvalson,” wrote Shannon, who wore a black sash and black glasses that read “just divorced.”

Image zoom Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson

Gunvalson, 57, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Steve Lodge on Friday, also shared one of the snaps to social media.

“Tres Amigas off to our cast trip! #rhoc #season14 #relaxingtrip?” wrote the O.C. OG Housewife, who sported a white veil, pink “bride to be” glasses and a white “bride to be” sash.

The sashes were gifts from Judge, 51, whose divorce — from ex-husband Simon Barney — and remarriage to Eddie Judge was documented on RHOC.

In an Instagram Story video, Shannon said about her sash, which featured a print of a ball and chain: “Oh there’s a ball. I don’t got that anymore.”

One day before the ladies left Southern California for their trip, details of Shannon and David’s financial agreement were revealed.

Nearly a year-and-half after Shannon filed for divorce from David in December 2017, their divorce judgment was filed in Orange County Superior Court on Thursday, April 25, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Reps for both Shannon and David did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

David has agreed to pay Shannon $1.4 million “to equalize the division of community property as set forth herein,” the documents state.

Image zoom Shannon Beador and David Beador Jerod Harris/WireImage

The duo, who are parents to Sophie, 17, and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughters.

Additionally, as a part of their agreement, David will pay the RHOC star a total of $10,000 monthly in support.

Shannon and David will be officially restored to the status of single persons on July 1, according to the documents.

They split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage and she filed to end their marriage in December 2017.

Although reps for both stars did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time that their settlement agreement was presented, a source close to Shannon told PEOPLE that the reality star was “relieved” to have the vicious battled behind them.