Shannon Beador‘s Christmas was merry and bright as she celebrated alongside the three greatest blessings in her life: her daughters.

On Christmas Eve on Monday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her girls — Sophie, 16, and twins Adeline and Stella, 14 — attended a candlelight service at a church in Orange County, where they sang songs while holding candles with fellow attendees.

“Started our Christmas Eve @marinerschurch with the girls… ❤️✝️ #blessed #perfectday,” she captioned a photo of herself and her children outside the church.

A day later, the Bravo personality wished her fans a happy holiday season as she gave thanks for her children on Christmas.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Years from the Beador Gals! I have no words for the joy my girls bring (and Archie) #blessed,” she captioned the family’s Christmas photo, including their Golden Retriever, Archie.

But the happiness didn’t stop there! To conclude their Christmas celebrations on Tuesday, the Beador girls ended the day wearing matching pajamas during their movie night.

“Perfect Christmas night watching movies in our matching pajamas! ❤️” Shannon, 54, captioned a smiling family photo shared Wednesday. “#lovemygirls #andArchie #myfavoritetimeofyear.”

While Shannon’s Christmas was joy-filled, it’s been a difficult year for the mother of three, who is in the middle of a contentious divorce with ex-husband David Beador.

During the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion earlier this month, Shannon got emotional as she opened up about how the split has affected her relationship with the former couple’s children. In a clip shared by E!, Shannon revealed that as the girls spend more time with their father, who now lives with his new girlfriend and her kids, every question she asks about their home life gets back to David, putting their daughters in the middle of an uncomfortable situation.

“I feel like I have to walk on eggshells right now,” she admitted.

Shannon, who said that her daughters were living with her “100 percent” of the time until her trip to Jamaica with her RHOC costars, added that she supports letting them spend more time with David.

“I want their dad to be part of their life,” she said. She teared up as she continued, “But because now custody might be an issue, I’m supposed to give my children their space.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in October, Shannon looked back on her year since separating from David.

“I’ve gotten stronger, deep down. Part of what I did after I separated with David — while staying home, not going out, and not doing much of anything — was I tried to self-reflect and figure out the changes I wanted to make in myself. What kind of person do I want to be?” she said.

“I wasn’t any rose to come home to at the end of my marriage,” she continued. “I was really reactive. And I needed to learn to take a step back, take in any potential criticism I might perceive about being negative, and really examine that.”