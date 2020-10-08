"She tweeted on social media, things about my body and my business," Shannon Beador said. "That's rotten!"

During an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check, Beador, 56, played the game Cast on Blast, during which she was asked to say one ripe quality about Simpson and one rotten trait.

For ripe, Beador praised Simpson, 44, as "very smart." But when it came time to say what's rotten about the attorney, Beador said: "She came after me last season."

"She tweeted on social media, things about my body and my business," Beador said. "That's rotten!"

As viewers will recall, Simpson had a rough season 14 as she faced marital issues with husband Shane Simpson. Beador didn't initially show Simpson any sympathy after learning that her costar had criticized her weight loss journey on Twitter.

"[Shannon Beador], you must have lost 40 pounds of fat, but you definitely didn't lose 40 pounds of jealous," Simpson tweeted last year.

Simpson later apologized to Beador for the tweet on camera during a cast trip to Beverly Hills on season 14. She explained that she slammed Beador on social media because she was told that Beador had been gossiping about her.

Beador condemned the alleged gossip as hearsay.

"I understand what hearsay is, that's why I'm apologizing," Simpson told Beador on the episode. "I should have picked up the phone, I should have texted you, I should've have asked you. That was wrong ... that's 100 percent on me. I hope that you will accept my apology. I really just want to move forward. I take 100 percent of responsibility."

During her appearance on PeopleTV, Beador also spoke out about her strained friendship with former castmate Tamra Judge.

"She has decided to, on a regular basis, over the last few months, give a laundry list of untruths about me and she's chose to do it in the press and I've maintained the highroad," Beador said.

As for what caused their rift, Beador said that Judge claims "when I rekindled my friendship with Kelly [Dodd] that I didn't speak to her."

Beador explained that she called Judge, 53, right after reconnecting with Dodd and spoke to Judge "often."

"I was a good friend to her," Beador said of Judge.

Judge announced in January that she would be leaving RHOC after 12 seasons.

Last month, Bravo dropped the explosive trailer for season 15, showing Dodd, Beador, Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter struggling to adjust to life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new season also welcomes new housewife Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who is shown struggling to find her place among the group.

"I don't know what's wrong with Shannon," Vargas says in the trailer. "She just turned like that. Does she do that?"

"Yes," says Dodd, who is later seen having a heated confrontation with Beador.

And to add to the drama, Windham-Burke is seen screaming, "These women are horrible! They lie to each other all the time!" before the finger is seemingly pointed back at her.

"Don't you dare accuse me of something I did!" Beador tells Windham-Burke.