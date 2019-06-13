Shannon Beador Awarded $138,000 from RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino’s Ex-Husband Jim

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has been awarded nearly $138,000 from Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband, Jim Bellino.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the award will cover Shannon’s legal bills associated with Jim’s unsuccessful defamation lawsuit.

Last year, Jim sued RHOC stars Shannon, 55, and Tamra Judge, 51, for defamation after the ladies spoke negatively of him on comedian Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juice Scoop with Heather McDonald,” according to the documents.

However, the judge dismissed the case, and Shannon fired back; she sought $220,000 for legal fees from Jim. An Orange County judge ultimately ordered that Jim pay the reality star $137,340.25 for legal bills, according to the documents.

Jim’s original suit for defamation against the two ladies sought $1 million, claiming Shannon and Judge had spread lies that his divorce was fake and that his trampoline business had left customers paralyzed and claimed, “he’s going to jail,” according to The Blast.

Alexis, who was on the Bravo series from seasons 5-8, confirmed her divorce from Jim in June 2018.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage — but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce.”

The couple shares three children: son James, 12, and 11-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

After 13 years of marriage, their divorce was finalized in August.

The recent order in favor of Shannon comes after her own $1.4 million divorce settlement with her ex-husband David Beador in April, which came nearly a year-and-half after she filed for divorce in December 2017.

After the settlement, the mother of three jetted off for the season 14 RHOC cast trip alongside Vicki Gunvalson and Judge, who snapped photos in the airport, celebrating Shannon’s divorce and Gunvalson’s recent engagement.

Shannon and David, who are parents to three daughters — Sophie, 17, and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline — have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughters. Additionally, as a part of their agreement, David will pay the RHOC star a total of $10,000 monthly in support.