Shannen Doherty Wins $6.3 Million in Lawsuit Against State Farm After House Burned in Woolsey Fire

The legal victory comes after State Farm accused Shannen Doherty of using her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis as a legal strategy to "garner sympathy"

Shannen Doherty has prevailed in her lawsuit against State Farm.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, was awarded $6,346,000 in damages, PEOPLE confirms, after the insurance company refused to pay for repairs under the policy on her Malibu, California home, which was damaged in the Woolsey Fire of 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful consideration of Shannen's case," her attorney Devin McRae tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We are happy they saw the case the way we do. this should send a message to institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings."

The amount awarded in the civil lawsuit covers damages to her home, personal property, emotional distress and attorney fees.

"We empathize with Ms. Doherty's health and wish her the best," a rep for State Farm tells PEOPLE. "We are disappointed by the jury's decision and respectfully disagree with it. We will explore all available legal options, including appealing the verdict."

Doherty revealed that she was suffering from stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020, after she previously announced that the cancer was in remission in 2017. Although the star said she was reluctant to go public with the health update after living privately with the diagnosis for a year, the actress expressed that said wanted to get ahead of the news, which was to be revealed in her legal fight with the insurance company.

State Farm accused her of using her condition as a legal strategy to "garner sympathy" in the lawsuit, TMZ reported at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Don't Think I've Processed It'

"I'd rather people hear it from me," Doherty said on Good Morning America at the time. "I don't want it to be twisted; I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic, and I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me."

The Charmed star's legal victory comes as she provided a health update to ABC News on Monday, explaining that she's "living life" and spending her time "with friends and family and working."