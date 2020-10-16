Shannen Doherty Speaks Out in Support of Charmed Reboot amid Drama: 'I Think It's Wonderful'

"What's old is new," Shannen Doherty said after former Charmed stars criticized the reboot

Shannen Doherty is weighing in on the Charmed reboot drama and sharing her support for the CW series following repeated criticism from former cast members about the new show.

On Monday, Charmed reboot actress Sarah Jeffery called out original stars Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan for their recent comments about the remake of their popular television series, including McGowan's claim that the show "sucks" before admitting that she has never seen it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Doherty, who played the oldest of the Halliwell sisters on the original Charmed series, told Entertainment Weekly she shares a different opinion about the show and finds the reboot to be a positive opportunity for future generations of women.

"What's old is new...and I think it’s wonderful a new generation can connect with three strong, powerful women, not to mention the many jobs the show provides," Doherty, 49, said.

In fact, Doherty, who was later replaced on Charmed by a new character played by McGowan, said she has been a fan of the reboot since the start.

"I'm intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like all you were. Charmed helped us all in some way," the actress wrote on Twitter when the reboot was first announced.

In 2018, a reboot of the popular series — which originally ran from 1998 to 2006 — was confirmed on The CW, starring Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and Melonie Diaz as the new trio of witches. Since then, original cast members have repeatedly spoken out about their disdain for the new take on the series.

After seeing Combs and McGowan's comments in a video about their version of the show being removed from Netflix, Jeffrey, 24, slammed the actresses on Twitter, calling their actions "sad" and "pathetic."

"You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way," Jeffery shared on Twitter, including the clip of Combs, 46, and McGowan, 47, talking about the reboot, which had been posted on TikTok and Twitter by a fan.

"I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all," Jeffery added.

Jeffery later followed up with a gif of Glinda from The Wonderful Wizard of OZ, that read: "Are you a good witch or a bad witch?"

On Wednesday, McGowan responded to Jeffery on her Instagram Story, writing, "I honestly had no idea who you were til you tweeted."

"Dear Sarah Jeffery, I honestly had no idea who you were til you tweeted,” McGowan wrote in her post. “I have been too busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who's in the reboot. Absolutely nothing to do with race, that's quite a stretch you took. I'm beyond glad any WOC has a well paying job. Hell yes to that. I'm sure you are a great actress."

She continued: "'My quibble (google it) is about execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical and obvious way - a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name. I do not care that they remade it, I have far bigger things I'm dealing with. I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle."

Combs also appeared to respond to Jeffery's comments in a series of tweets posted on Tuesday. Though she didn't use names, she said that she doesn't appreciate "derogatory accusations of a person's character," which many fans took as a response to Jeffery.

"That's some bulls---. And a lot of it. Clearly," Combs wrote on Twitter. "People speaking, excuse me, typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey."

Jeffery stars as Maggie Vera in the show, while Mantock and Diaz play Macy and Mel, respectively. The original show starred Combs, McGowan, Doherty and Alyssa Milano.

Later on Monday, Jeffery revealed that despite Combs and McGowen's criticisms, Doherty had only kind words for her cast members.

"In other news, my dad met the lovely @DohertyShannen on set once whilst standing in," the young actress shared on Twitter. "He approached her saying his daughter was a new Charmed One (pre-covid!)."