Shannen Doherty Steps Out for First Time Since Filing for Divorce

The Charmed alum filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko in April after 11 years of marriage.

By Wendy Geller
Published on May 4, 2023 11:43 PM
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Shannen Doherty enjoyed a shopping trip this afternoon at the Malibu Lumber Yard. The 90210 alumni has recently filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko. Pictured: Shannen Doherty BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BENS/BACKGRID

Shannen Doherty is stepping out after calling it quits with husband Kurt Iswarienko.

The Charmed alum, 52, filed for divorce from Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage on Apr. 21. She was seen in exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE out and about on Thursday, dressed casually in a sweatshirt, jeans, sunglasses, and ball cap.

Her wedding ring was notably absent from her left hand.

BENS/BACKGRID

According to the divorce filing obtained by PEOPLE, the couple separated in January and cited "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for their divorce.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," Doherty's rep, Leslie Sloane, told PEOPLE in a statement upon the news of the filing. "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

BENS/BACKGRID

Sloane alleged at the time that Iswarienko's agent was "intimately involved" with their divorce. Neither Iswarienko nor his agent returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

BENS/BACKGRID

Doherty is requesting spousal support and asking it not be awarded to her estranged photographer husband. The pair do not share any children.

A few hours before the news of the filing broke, Doherty shared a cryptic message on Instagram. "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect," read the post, which was also shared to her Instagram Story.

BENS/BACKGRID

Doherty and Iswarienko tied the knot in October 2011. The actress was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.

A year before her nuptials with Iswarienko, Doherty told PEOPLE that she was taking her third marriage seriously. "Marriage to me is such a gigantic commitment that it's not something I'd ever go into lightly anymore," she said at the time. "I've learned my lesson."

The divorce announcement comes one month after Doherty told fans she was "feeling great" at a Charmed panel alongside Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller, moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne L. Heldman, at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

The actress has spent the last few years dealing with ongoing treatments for stage 4 breast cancer.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She entered remission two years later, but revealed in 2020 that her cancer had returned as stage 4.

Doherty is scheduled to appear May 13 and 14, along with Charmed costars Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, at Wales ComicCon.

