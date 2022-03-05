Shannen Doherty Remembers Late Costar Luke Perry on the Third Anniversary of His Death

Shannen Doherty is honoring her late costar Luke Perry three years after his sudden death.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Perry on her Instagram Story to pay tribute to the actor on the third anniversary of his death on Friday.

The throwback snap shows Doherty, 50, and Perry staring lovingly into each other's eyes as he embraces her tightly in his arms. Meanwhile, Doherty sweetly places the palm of her hand on the back of his neck while she smiles in character as Brenda opposite Perry's Dylan.

Perry died at the age of 52 on March 4, 2019. He was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Feb. 27 after paramedics were dispatched to his home in Sherman Oaks, California. A source told PEOPLE at the time that he never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead after staying "under observations" for five days in the hospital.

Following his death, Doherty expressed her devastation exclusively to PEOPLE.

"I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind," Doherty said.

"Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love. Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained intact," Doherty added (she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis to PEOPLE in 2015 and announced that she was in remission in 2017).

"There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course, life in general," she shared. "I will miss him every day. Every minute. Every second."

Doherty and Perry appeared together in the original Beverly Hills, 90210, which began in 1990 and ran for ten years on Fox.

In 2019, Doherty claimed Perry's death was why she agreed to join the show's reboot, BH90210. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, she confessed she initially had no interest in participating in the show's revival. However, her decision changed after Perry tragically died.

"When Luke passed away, things drastically changed for me and I felt like it was a great opportunity to honor him," she explained. "And I'm really glad I made that decision because now I get to sit up here with a lot of people that I respect and love."