Shannen Doherty's Life in Pictures

In 2015, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer, telling PEOPLE at the time, "I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life. I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me."

Though she went into remission in 2017, she announced in 2020 that her cancer had returned and she was currently in stage 4. Throughout her treatments, she has been open and candid with fans about her cancer journey.

"I want people to not hear stage IV cancer and think of the person that is gray and falling over and they can't move and they're going into hospice and they can't work," she told Sarah Michelle Gellar for an Entertainment Tonight interview in 2020. "You get written off so quickly, even though you're vital and healthy and happy and wanting to go out there and work. So, I'm sharing in order to hopefully give a different face to all of this."