Shannen Doherty & Jason Priestley Reunite for Beverly Hills, 90210 Reboot: 'The Twins Are Back'

It’s a family reunion!

Shannen Doherty posted a sweet photo of herself with TV brother Jason Priestley from the set of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot to Instagram on Wednesday.

“And just like that, the twins are back,” she wrote.

The two smile as they lean in close for the picture together.

Doherty, 48, and Priestley, 49, famously starred as Minnesota-bred twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh on the hit ’90 series.

The two are among the original cast members set to return in the upcoming series — titled BH90210 — joining Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and more.

BH90210 will be comprised of six episodes in which the OG gang from West Beverly High play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” according to the network.

The show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

The original show ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. It starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Luke Perry (who died March 4 of a massive stroke but had not signed onto the reboot) as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

The CW famously rebooted it in 2008 under the title 90210, with Spelling, Garth and Doherty reprising their roles at various points. It ran for five seasons until 2013.

BH90210 premieres Aug. 7 on Fox.