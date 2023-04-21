Shannen Doherty Files for Divorce from Husband of 11 Years Kurt Iswarienko

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," Doherty’s rep Leslie Sloane tells PEOPLE in a statement

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 08:52 PM
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 19: Actress Shannen Doherty and her husband, Kurt Iswarienko attend Jennie Garth's 40th birthday celebration and premiere party for "Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country" at The London Hotel on April 19, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko are going their separate ways.

On Friday, the Charmed alum, 52, filed for divorce from Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," Doherty's rep, Leslie Sloane, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

Sloane also alleges that Iswarienko's agent was "intimately involved" with their divorce.

Iswarienko and his agent did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: **EXCLUSIVE** Kurt Iswarienko and Shannen Doherty attend the Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film pre-Emmy Party presented by Maybelline Colorsensational held at Restaurant at The Sunset Marquis Hotel on September 17, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/WireImage)
Charley Gallay/WireImage

According to the divorce filing obtained by TMZ (the first to report the news), the couple separated in January. Doherty is requesting spousal support and asking it not be awarded to her estranged photographer husband. The pair do not share any children.

A few hours before the news of the filing broke, Doherty shared a cryptic message on Instagram. "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect," read the post, which was also shared to her Instagram Story.

Doherty and Iswarienko tied the knot in October 2011. The actress was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.

A year before her nuptials with Iswarienko, Doherty told PEOPLE that she was taking her third marriage seriously. "Marriage to me is such a gigantic commitment that it's not something I'd ever go into lightly anymore," she said at the time. "I've learned my lesson."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by No Apologies Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock (5871362b) Kurt Iswarienko, Shannen Doherty Shannen Says - 2012 No Apologies Productions USA Television Tv Classics
No Apologies Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

The divorce announcement comes one month after Doherty told fans she was "feeling great" at a Charmed panel alongside Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller, moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne L. Heldman, at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

The actress has spent the last few years dealing with ongoing treatments for stage 4 breast cancer.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She entered remission two years later, but revealed in 2020 that her cancer had returned as stage 4.

Doherty has made a point to share all of the good, bad and ugly of her cancer treatments since announcing in 2020 that the disease had come back the year prior.

Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty. Earl Gibson III/Getty

Doherty has said she feels "a responsibility" to shatter misconceptions around cancer.

"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," she told reporters during a virtual panel for her Lifetime movie List of a Lifetime.

"My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer," added Doherty. "I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

