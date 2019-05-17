Shannen Doherty Slams Rumor Linking Her to BH90210 Staff Quitting: I Refuse to Be 'the Villain'

It looks like there is trouble in California’s ritziest zip code.

According to Variety, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several senior writers have quit Fox’s Beverly Hills, 902010 reimagining, titled BH90210.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their reason for doing so? Variety cited alleged interference from two of the show’s lead actresses — and Shannen Doherty is firing back at the reports she is one of them.

Doherty posted a lengthy Instagram setting the record straight.

“Being a part of tv history is an honor but it also comes with some massive backlash,” she began. “There has been many stories floating around about this show and me. One of the reasons I hesitated to say yes was for this crap. The only thing I’m a control freak over is my health. Trying to stay healthy and positive.”

Original cast members Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling are also returning for the new series. Luke Perry was not involved before his death on March 4 from a massive stroke. The announcement for BH90210 came in February, almost 19 years after the original series concluded on Fox after being one of the highest-rated shows on the network for all 10 seasons. But Doherty, 48, didn’t sign on until April.

The actress continued, “I realized this morning, that I have a fear of doing what I love because of headlines like this. Not only because there is zero truth to it but because it lessens me and my journey, battle, experience with cancer. Why should I be scared to work? And why aren’t people held accountable for their fabricated stories?”

RELATED: See Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast in Reboot’s New Teaser Trailer

“I refuse to be cast in the same villain role because “journalists” lack imagination and I certainly refuse to be cheapened as a survivor and as a woman by them,” she added. “Yes, i am a strong woman. I have been thru hell and back. I am compassionate and caring. I’m multi faceted and not someone to be pigeon holed.”

“I am a woman with my own story,” she added. “Please stop trying to tell your wildly inaccurate, exaggerated story of me. I promise… you don’t know me.”

PEOPLE confirms that Paul Scarriotta, who previously worked on shows such as Jane the Virgin and 90210, has been named showrunner of BH90210 with the series’ creators and co-showrunners Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler. Paul, who has an overall deal with CBS Television Studios, has been on the show’s staff, and a source says things are moving along well behind the scenes.

Fox

RELATED: Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Reunites for Reboot Table Read 2 Months After Luke Perry’s Death

The trailer for the reboot, which dropped on May 14, has reached 18.4 million cross platform views, becoming the most-viewed trailer among all new series for the 2019-20 season.

Earlier this month, the cast reunited for their first table read, which came two months after original cast member Luke Perry died.

Ziering, 55, who starred as Steve Sanders, shared a photo of the script. “Da na na na…. I think you know how this one goes 😁. Let me hear it people! #90210onfox #90210 #bestfans,” he wrote on Instagram.

BH90210 will premiere on Aug. 7 on Fox.