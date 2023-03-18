Shannen Doherty Defends 'Charmed' Reboot After Fan Boos New Series at 90s Con: 'Not Cool'

Doherty also said the original Charmed she was a part of will "always stand on its own"

Published on March 18, 2023 07:11 PM
Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty. Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty

Shannen Doherty is standing up for The CW's reboot of her former series, Charmed.

Doherty, 51, joined her former Charmed costars Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller on Saturday in a panel, moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne L. Heldman, at 90s Con in Hartford, Conn. During the fan Q&A portion, she reacted to an attendee who booed while mentioning the newer series in their question to the cast.

"Not cool," Doherty began. "Don't boo to people who supply literally hundreds and hundreds of people with their job."

Doherty then explained that "the new Charm is also for a younger generation."

"I've met a lot of people that have bonded just like all of you have bonded, right where this Charmed got you through a lot of life experiences [and] brought you and your family close to get closer together, there's a whole other generation that felt the same thing with the new Charmed," she said. "It may be for all of us to be like 'Well, it would be nice to be asked to be on the show,' but you know, when they created their own thing and did it, I applaud them for supplying a lot of jobs. And they're incredibly nice people, FYI."

Doherty added that the Charmed she was a part of will "always stand on its own."

"We're [the] originals," she added.

Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs
Neilson Barnard/Getty, Craig Barritt/Getty, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The second annual 90s Con also saw the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast come together. Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley and Rebecca Gayheart took the stage to talk about the 1990s teen drama, but Doherty — who also was on 90210 — only appeared on the Charmed panel.

Charmed aired from 1998 to 2006, though Doherty left after the first three seasons and was replaced by McGowan. Alyssa Milano also starred in the series.

Shannen Doherty
Paramount Pictures

The new iteration of the same name premiered on The CW in 2018. And despite mixed reactions from fans — and initially some of its stars — upon its launch, it's gone on to have four seasons. The last, of which, aired in 2022.

The second annual 90s Con is taking place from March 17 to 19 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. More information can be found here.

