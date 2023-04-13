Shannen Doherty Feels the Love from Sarah Michelle Gellar, Her 'Charmed' Family and More on 52nd Birthday

Charmed alum Drew Fuller praised Doherty's "fight and loyalty" on her birthday, too

By
Published on April 13, 2023 10:34 AM
shannen doherty, sarah michelle gellar
Photo: sarah michelle gellar/instagram

Shannen Doherty celebrated another year around the sun with some help from her famous friends.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was front and center on friend Sarah Michelle Gellar's Instagram feed, in a hilarious post that showcased their friendship. "It's your birthday @theshando so in honor of you, here is a slideshow of some of more ridiculous stunts (swipe right) Any suggestions for new ones?" Gellar captioned the photos.

In the post, Doherty and Gellar were seen making funny faces on a pool float, body slamming each other in inflatable suits and attempting to pour the contents of champagne flutes into each other's mouths backwards.

shannen doherty, sarah michelle gellar
sarah michelle gellar/instagram

"@sarahmgellar we sure are drinking a lot in these photos!! I love you S!!" Doherty commented on the photos. She was met with Happy Birthdays from a handful of other commenters, including Selma Blair.

Her Charmed costar Drew Fuller shared an Instagram story in celebration of Doherty's 52nd, too. "Your fight and your loyalty knows know [sic] equal," he wrote. "Happy birthday [Shannen] love you so much."

shannen doherty, sarah michelle gellar
Shannen Doherty/Instagram

Hermes executive Michael Coste also shared a snap with Doherty with "Happy Birthday" written across the Instagram story.

A source tells PEOPLE that Doherty is "one of the strongest people I know," of Doherty. "She surrounds herself with people she loves and she lives her life exactly how she wants to live it. She makes us all laugh every single day and anyone who has a chance to stand in Shannen's light should be considered lucky."

