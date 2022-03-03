Shanna Moakler Shares Positive Pregnancy Test Result After Ex's Domestic Violence Arrest

"I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," the Celebrity Big Brother alum tells PEOPLE in a statement

Shanna Moakler is pregnant with another child.

The former Playmate, who is already a mother of three, exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that she is expecting a fourth child. The announcement comes just days after her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested for felony domestic violence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," Moakler, 46, says in a statement. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

Last Thursday, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that Rondeau, 28, was taken into custody at 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area. He had been charged with felony domestic violence, and his bail was set at $50,000.

The arrest came shortly after Rondeau posted an aggressive video on social media, alleging that Moakler had cheated on him and spent the night at her neighbor's house. The video, which was shared by TMZ, showed an angry Rondeau talking about what allegedly happened between him and Moakler the night prior.

Shanna Moakler, Matthew Rondeau Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau | Credit: David Livingston/Getty; Matthew Rondeau/Instagram

"This is done. I'm never talking to this f—ing specimen of a f—ing human again," he said while shouting and pointing at home in his neighborhood. "You know what she f—ing does last night? She comes here and she f—ing goes to our neighbor's house with a f—ing wife and f—ing kids and f—ing sleeps here."

Rondeau made other derogatory comments about Moakler in the video and claimed that their relationship is over. He also said that he was not drinking or using drugs at the time.

Moakler later spoke out about the incident and confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE via her representative that she was doing "okay."

"I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support," a rep for the Celebrity Big Brother star stated. "I'm surrounded by my family and friends."

RELATED: Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Takes Time for 'Spiritual Maintenance' After Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

Moakler's daughter, Alabama, also revealed that she had been "in contact" with her mom after the incident. While the 16-year-old was unsure what exactly unfolded, she confirmed that Moakler was "okay."

Referring to her mom's ex-boyfriend, the teen added, "That man needs serious help!"

Following his release from jail, Rondeau took to social media to speak out, claiming he was "so disappointed and sad" to see "the truth" get twisted. "Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life," the model wrote on his Instagram Story. "To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right."

Moakler and Rondeau had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2020. Last July, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had parted ways. However, the two rekindled their romance months later.

Before dating Rondeau, Moakler was married to Travis Barker from 2004-2008, with whom she shares Alabama and son Landon, 18. She also shares another daughter Atiana, 22, with boxer De La Hoya, whom she was engaged with from 1998 to 2000.