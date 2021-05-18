Shanna Moakler Says Claims That She's an 'Absent' Parent Are 'False and Incredibly Hurtful'

Shanna Moakler has three children, two of whom she shares with ex Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler is speaking out amid criticisms of her parenting.

Moakler is mom to 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya (whose dad is former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya), 17-year-old son Landon Asher Barker and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella Barker, the latter two of whom she shares with ex Travis Barker. On Tuesday, she shared a statement exclusively with PEOPLE refuting some claims about her that have been circulating on social media.

"The claims of being absent from my children's lives are false and incredibly hurtful. Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children's happiness and well-being," she said.

Moakler, 46, continued, "I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt. Encouraging relationships with both parents is a duty on both mother and father. I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them."

Recently, both Landon and Alabama have discussed their mom on their social media accounts.

Alabama posted a TikTok of herself lip-syncing the Ramz song "Barking." She wrote atop the video Monday. "I cut off family too. They do you the dirtiest."

After a commenter accused the children of "taking sides" with Barker, 45, Landon replied, "Actually if you weren't such a dumb a-- you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad is."

Earlier this week, Alabama also shared what appeared to be an Instagram DM her mom sent about her ex Barker's new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The message also claimed that Barker controlled daughter Alabama's social media, according to a celebrity fan account that captured it.

Reposting the message, Alabama wrote on her Instagram Story, "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."

When a different fan account posted both Moakler's and Alabama's messages, Alabama commented that she runs her own social media accounts — "That was completely me, she lied I control my Instagram I'm of age," the teen wrote.

The drama comes after Moakler opened up to PEOPLE about Barker's relationship with Kardashian, 42.

"I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," Moakler said last week.

"As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about," she later added of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. "My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key."