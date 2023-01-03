Shanna Moakler Confirms Death of 'Beautiful and Kind and Loving' Mother Gail

Shanna Moakler tells PEOPLE her mother Gail was her "best friend and I will miss her every day of my life"

By
and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 03:48 PM
Shanna Moakler Confirms Death of 'Beautiful and Kind and Loving' Mother Gail
Photo: Courtesy of Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler is mourning the death of her beloved mother Gail.

The television personality shared with PEOPLE that Gail has died at age 77.

"I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences," she shares. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be."

"As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive," continued Shanna, 47. "More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life."

shanna-moakler-1.jpg
Shanna Moakler. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love. Godspeed."

Shanna Moakler Confirms Death of 'Beautiful and Kind and Loving' Mother Gail
Courtesy of Shanna Moakler

Back in May, the former model shared a sweet Instagram tribute to Gail on Mother's Day.

"#happymothersday @gailmoakler there will never be enough words to express how thankful I am to have you as my mom!" she shared at the time. "Thank you for always standing by me and supporting me through this crazy life. I love you so much! You truly are the most amazing mother.... ❤️⚓️💐"

In 2021, the reality star shared a collage of photos of her and Gail in honor of the holiday, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mom @gailmoakler how lucky I am to have a mom like you! You're my best friend and my idol! I love you so much!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moakler also celebrated her parents' 50th wedding anniversary later that year by sharing a throwback photo of Gail and her father John on social media.

"Today is my mom and dads 50th wedding anniversary officially! Taking them to #capriccios with the family!" she captioned the snap. "To have a love like this ☺️ love you @gailmoakler @drjohnmoakler ⚓️❤️🎉 you inspire me everyday."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 26: Television personality Barbara Walters attends the 20th annual Salute to Freedom dinner at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)
Barbara Walters' 'View' Panelists, Broadcasters and More Pay Their Respects: 'The Legend. The Blueprint.'
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attend the premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Run The Race" at the Egyptian Theatre on February 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow's Relationship Timeline
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Relationship Timeline
JoJo Siwa, Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Friends from 'DWTS' and 'SYTYCD' Honor Him: 'Forever the World's Dance Dad'
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Relationship Timeline
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton's Relationship Timeline
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's Relationship Timeline
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
BACHELOR IN PARADISE
2 Couples Leave 'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Season 8 Finale Engaged — But 1 Doesn't Make It to the Reunion
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram . kourtney k posted for alabama Barker's birthday including throwback photos of her and penelope pre kravis
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Alabama Barker's Birthday with Throwback Snaps of Her and Penelope Disick
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Loretta Lynn
Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'