Shanna Moakler Confirms Death of 'Beautiful and Kind and Loving' Mother Gail

Shanna Moakler is mourning the death of her beloved mother Gail.

The television personality shared with PEOPLE that Gail has died at age 77.

"I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences," she shares. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be."

"As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive," continued Shanna, 47. "More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life."

Shanna Moakler. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love. Godspeed."

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler

Back in May, the former model shared a sweet Instagram tribute to Gail on Mother's Day.

"#happymothersday @gailmoakler there will never be enough words to express how thankful I am to have you as my mom!" she shared at the time. "Thank you for always standing by me and supporting me through this crazy life. I love you so much! You truly are the most amazing mother.... ❤️⚓️💐"

In 2021, the reality star shared a collage of photos of her and Gail in honor of the holiday, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mom @gailmoakler how lucky I am to have a mom like you! You're my best friend and my idol! I love you so much!"

Moakler also celebrated her parents' 50th wedding anniversary later that year by sharing a throwback photo of Gail and her father John on social media.

"Today is my mom and dads 50th wedding anniversary officially! Taking them to #capriccios with the family!" she captioned the snap. "To have a love like this ☺️ love you @gailmoakler @drjohnmoakler ⚓️❤️🎉 you inspire me everyday."