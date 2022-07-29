Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau Spend Time Together After 'Domestic Disturbance' Call to Police

Shanna Moakler and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau answered the door when the Los Angeles police arrived following a 911 call on Thursday

Hours after police visited Shanna Moakler's home to investigate an alleged "domestic disturbance," she was spending time with on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau at adult arcade Dave & Buster's.

"Everything is great," Moakler told PEOPLE via a representative on Friday. "We aren't sure why anyone was called. We would like to be left alone so we can live our lives in peace and move forward positively and peacefully. Our personal life is no longer up for public entertainment."

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shanna Moakler and her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau are seen enjoying themselves at Dave and Busters only hours after police responded to a "Domestic Disturbance" call at Moakler's SFV home. Shanna & Matthew were seen shooting basketballs, skee-ball & motorcycles at the Northridge Dave & Busters. Pictured: Shanna Moakler, Matthew Rondeau BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Credit: LionsShareNews/BACKGRID

In pictures from Thursday evening, Moakler, 47, and Rondeau, 29, are all smiles as they played video games, even stopping by a space-themed air hockey table for a hug.

Earlier that same day, a different photo shows Los Angeles police at the door of Moakler's residence in San Fernando Valley.

The source said Moakler's daughter claimed Rondeau, 28, was yelling at her mom but was not present when police arrived.

*EXCLUSIVE* - Shanna Moakler gets a visit from police at her home after what seems to be a domestic violence call for her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Credit: BACKGRID

According to TMZ, both Moakler and Rondeau were reportedly questioned and offered the same account, insisting there was no fight or disturbance. There did not appear to be any property damage, and neither Moakler nor Rondeau had any physical bruises, per the outlet.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not responded to PEOPLE.

On Monday, Rondeau pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a February arrest.

The Los Angeles City Attorney charged Rondeau on July 22 with misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and vandalism, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six.

He was previously charged with felony domestic violence following the arrest, authorities told PEOPLE in February. However, it appears that the charge was either reduced to a misdemeanor or dropped entirely, according to digital case documents viewed by PEOPLE.

For her part, Moakler told TMZ this past Monday that she would not press charges against Rondeau and is "hoping the city attorney respects my wishes and drops everything as well."

"I will be supporting Matthew 100%. This has disrupted our lives enough," Moakler said in a statement. "We have both learned from this experience we never wish to have been public and we would like to move forward in a positive and peaceful manner."

Shanna Moakler arrives at 2019 Heroes' Harvest on December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty

On Feb. 24, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that Rondeau, 28, was taken into custody at 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area. At the time, Rondeau was charged with felony domestic violence and his bail was set at $50,000.

The arrest came shortly after Rondeau posted an aggressive video on social media, alleging that Moakler had cheated on him and spent the night at her neighbor's house. The video, which was shared by TMZ, showed an angry Rondeau talking about what allegedly happened between him and Moakler the night prior.

Moakler later spoke out about the incident via a statement shared with PEOPLE by her rep. "I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support," read the statement. "I'm surrounded by my family and friends."

Alabama later shared that she had been "in contact" with her mom after the incident. While the 16-year-old said she was unsure what exactly unfolded, she confirmed that Moakler was "okay" and claimed that Rondeau "needs serious help."

Shanna Moakler, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker Shanna Moakler, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Broadimage/Shutterstock

Moakler and Rondeau have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2020. Last July, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had parted ways. However, the two rekindled their romance months later, and TMZ reported that the pair have been spotted together since Rondeau's arrest, including on Thursday after the police visit.