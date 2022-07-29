Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau Spend Time Together After 'Domestic Disturbance' Call to Police
Hours after police visited Shanna Moakler's home to investigate an alleged "domestic disturbance," she was spending time with on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau at adult arcade Dave & Buster's.
"Everything is great," Moakler told PEOPLE via a representative on Friday. "We aren't sure why anyone was called. We would like to be left alone so we can live our lives in peace and move forward positively and peacefully. Our personal life is no longer up for public entertainment."
In pictures from Thursday evening, Moakler, 47, and Rondeau, 29, are all smiles as they played video games, even stopping by a space-themed air hockey table for a hug.
Earlier that same day, a different photo shows Los Angeles police at the door of Moakler's residence in San Fernando Valley.
A source told TMZ that it was Moakler's daughter who made the call, though it's unclear which of her two daughters was being referenced by the source — she shares 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya and 16-year-old Alabama Barker with ex Travis Barker, who is also the father of her 18-year-old son Landon Barker.
The source said Moakler's daughter claimed Rondeau, 28, was yelling at her mom but was not present when police arrived.
According to TMZ, both Moakler and Rondeau were reportedly questioned and offered the same account, insisting there was no fight or disturbance. There did not appear to be any property damage, and neither Moakler nor Rondeau had any physical bruises, per the outlet.
The Los Angeles Police Department has not responded to PEOPLE.
On Monday, Rondeau pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a February arrest.
The Los Angeles City Attorney charged Rondeau on July 22 with misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and vandalism, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six.
He was previously charged with felony domestic violence following the arrest, authorities told PEOPLE in February. However, it appears that the charge was either reduced to a misdemeanor or dropped entirely, according to digital case documents viewed by PEOPLE.
For her part, Moakler told TMZ this past Monday that she would not press charges against Rondeau and is "hoping the city attorney respects my wishes and drops everything as well."
"I will be supporting Matthew 100%. This has disrupted our lives enough," Moakler said in a statement. "We have both learned from this experience we never wish to have been public and we would like to move forward in a positive and peaceful manner."
On Feb. 24, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that Rondeau, 28, was taken into custody at 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area. At the time, Rondeau was charged with felony domestic violence and his bail was set at $50,000.
The arrest came shortly after Rondeau posted an aggressive video on social media, alleging that Moakler had cheated on him and spent the night at her neighbor's house. The video, which was shared by TMZ, showed an angry Rondeau talking about what allegedly happened between him and Moakler the night prior.
Moakler later spoke out about the incident via a statement shared with PEOPLE by her rep. "I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support," read the statement. "I'm surrounded by my family and friends."
Alabama later shared that she had been "in contact" with her mom after the incident. While the 16-year-old said she was unsure what exactly unfolded, she confirmed that Moakler was "okay" and claimed that Rondeau "needs serious help."
Moakler and Rondeau have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2020. Last July, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had parted ways. However, the two rekindled their romance months later, and TMZ reported that the pair have been spotted together since Rondeau's arrest, including on Thursday after the police visit.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.