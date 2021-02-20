Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their first Valentine's Day together — and made their relationship Instagram official

Shanna Moakler Says She's 'Happy' for Her Ex-Husband Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler is supportive of her ex-husband Travis Barker's new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

"He's my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy," the actress and model, 45, recently told a paparazzo, according to Page Six.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If being with her makes him happy, and she's happy, I'm happy for both of them, honestly," added Moakler, who was spotted with her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, 28.

Barker shares children Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick share three kids: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope.

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 41, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, had been "dating for about a month or two," adding that "they've been friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic."

"Travis has liked her for a while," the insider shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Travis Barker: Source

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Since they started dating , the new couple has spent time with each other's families.On Friday night, the Poosh founder shared a short clip from a bread-making session with Barker's daughter Alabama, captioning the clip with a yellow heart emoji.

Image zoom Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Barker celebrated their first Valentine's Day together — and made their relationship social media official.

And last Tuesday, Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of the couple holding hands. Barker also shared the same photo on his social media account.