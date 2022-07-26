Shanna Moakler's Ex Matthew Rondeau Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Domestic Violence

Shanna Moakler said that she wants the Los Angeles city attorney to drop misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and vandalism charges against Rondeau stemming from his February arrest

Shanna Moakler's ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a February arrest.

On Friday, the Los Angeles City Attorney charged Rondeau, 28, with misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and vandalism, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six.

He was previously charged with felony domestic violence following the arrest, authorities told PEOPLE in February. However, it appears that the charge was either reduced to a misdemeanor or dropped entirely, according to digital case documents viewed by PEOPLE.

While Rondeau pleaded not guilty to each charge, he was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday.

PEOPLE has reached out to Rondeau for comment but did not immediately hear back. The Los Angeles City Attorney's office also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

For her part, Moakler told TMZ on Monday that she is not pressing charges against Rondeau and is "hoping the city attorney respects my wishes and drops everything as well."

"I will be supporting Matthew 100%. This has disrupted our lives enough," Moakler said in a statement. "We have both learned from this experience we never wish to have been public and we would like to move forward in a positive and peaceful manner."

Rondeau also told TMZ in a statement that he has not "even spoken or made a comment because I am so saddened and disgusted with the narrative the media has portrayed me as."

"I pray that the city of LA allows me to show them they made the right choice on dropping all charges against me," Rondeau said in the statement, though the charges have not yet been dropped. "I am an admirable person, an amazing son, and a very respectable and loving partner."

On Feb. 24, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that Rondeau, 28, was taken into custody at 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area. At the time, Rondeau was charged with felony domestic violence and his bail was set at $50,000.

The arrest came shortly after Rondeau posted an aggressive video on social media, alleging that Moakler had cheated on him and spent the night at her neighbor's house. The video, which was shared by TMZ, showed an angry Rondeau talking about what allegedly happened between him and Moakler the night prior.

Rondeau made other derogatory comments about Moakler in the video and claimed that their relationship was over. He also said that he was not drinking or using drugs at the time.

Moakler later spoke out about the incident via a statement shared with PEOPLE by her rep. "I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support," read the statement. "I'm surrounded by my family and friends."

Moakler's daughter, Alabama, had shared that she had been "in contact" with her mom after the incident. While the 16-year-old said she was unsure what exactly unfolded, she confirmed that Moakler was "okay" and claimed that Rondeau "needs serious help."

Moakler and Rondeau have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2020. Last July, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had parted ways. However, the two rekindled their romance months later, and TMZ reported that the pair have been spotted together since Rondeau's arrest.