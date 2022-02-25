"I'm in contact with her & she's okay," Alabama said of her mom Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler's Daughter Alabama Gives an Update on Her Mom After Ex's Domestic Violence Arrest

Shanna Moakler's daughter, Alabama, is providing an update on how her mother is doing.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, the 16-year-old — whom Moakler, 46, shares with ex-husband Travis Barker — said she has been in contact with her mom following the felony domestic violence arrest of Moakler's ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Just texted my mom! I'm not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live," the teenager wrote. "I'm in contact with her & she's okay."

Adding of the Celebrity Big Brother alum's ex, Alabama wrote: "That man needs serious help!"

Earlier on Thursday, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that Rondeau, 28, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area. He had been charged with felony domestic violence and his bail was set at $50,000.

Rondeau's arrest came after he made an aggressive, expletive-filled rant on Instagram Live.

Shanna Moakler's Daughter Alabama Says Her Mom Is 'Okay' After Her Ex's Domestic Violence Arrest Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram

In the clip, Rondeau was visibly angry as he discussed what allegedly happened between the exes the night before. He claimed that Moakler had been cheating on him and that she spent the night at her neighbor's house.

"This is done. I'm never talking to this f—ing specimen of a f—ing human again," he said while shouting and pointing at home in his neighborhood. "You know what she f—ing does last night? She comes here and she f—ing goes to our neighbor's house with a f—ing wife and f—ing kids and f—ing sleeps here."

Rondeau continued to criticize Moakler in the video, adding that the pair's relationship is "over." He also claimed to not be under the influence of any substances while filming.

Moakler's rep has since issued a statement on her behalf. "I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support," the statement read. "I'm surrounded by my family and friends."

Shanna Moakler Shanna Moakler | Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty

Rondeau also spoke out after being released from jail, saying he was "so disappointed and sad" to see "the truth" get twisted.

"Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life," the model wrote on his Instagram Story. "To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rondeau said he is "safe" and "moving forward" from the situation. "I'm just mentally drained and in complete disbelief. The love of my life has made me out to be the villain," he continued.

"This will be my last post for a while," he added. "God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man."

Moakler and Rondeau began dating in 2020, though PEOPLE confirmed in July 2021 that they had split. At the time, Rondeau told PEOPLE he wished Moakler "nothing but the best in all her endeavors."

In addition to daughter Alabama, the former Playmate shares son Landon, 18, with Barker, 46, as well as daughter Atiana, 22, with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.