Shanna Moakler Congratulates Ex Travis Barker After His Surprise Wedding to Kourtney Kardashian

Moakler was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008 and shares two children with the Blink-182 drummer: daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18

Following news that Barker and Kardashian had tied the knot early Monday at One Love Wedding Chapel, Moakler spoke out about the newlyweds in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Congratulations to the happy couple," says Moakler, 47. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."

Moakler was previously married to Barker from 2004 to 2008. The pair share two children: daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18. (Moakler is also mom to 23-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whose dad is former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya.)

Shana Moakler, Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Shana Moakler, Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images; ABC via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

After attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, headed to the wedding chapel around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, PEOPLE confirmed. It is currently unclear if the pair obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.

Chapel owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE exclusively that the couple was very affectionate throughout their ceremony. "There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Frierson, the intimate occasion was attended by four people in total.

"They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle," he continues. "I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

Frierson also said it was "very important to them" to have "the Vegas experience" and noted that the ceremony was rather quick, taking about half an hour to complete.

"They had a good time," he added. "They just romanced and got married. Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot love and had a lot of fun."

kourtney kardashian, travis barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Though Moakler and Barker's contentious split often made headlines through the years, this isn't the first time that the Celebrity Big Brother star has voiced her support for her ex.

In an interview with PEOPLE in May 2021, Moakler said of Barker, "I'm really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father. As long as [Kardashian's] good to my children, that's truly all I really care about. My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key."

She also shared similar sentiments in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2021.

"Travis and I haven't been together for almost a decade. We co-parent, we're friends," she said. "Do I want him to be happy? Absolutely. I want him to be happy and if she makes him happy, I think that's awesome."

Moakler added that she hopes Kardashian and her ex have "a long-lasting relationship."