Shanna Moakler Calls Travis Barker's PDA with Kourtney Kardashian 'Weird' and Explains Her Shady Posts

In a wide-ranging interview, Shanna Moakler — who shares three kids with Travis Barker — opens up about Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her ex, her own new romance and life now

"I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," Moakler, 46, who was previously married to Barker, 45, and shares three kids with the musician, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird," says Moakler.

However, Moakler insists that she feels "no ill will" towards Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45 — who has been showering his new girlfriend with lavish gifts over the last few months — and only wishes them the best.

Shanna Moakler Credit: David Livingston/Getty. inset: machine gun kelly/instagram

"I'm really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father," says Moakler, who recently teamed up with Skinny Dippers on a new line of swimwear. "As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about."

Moakler is mom to 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya (whose dad is former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya), 17-year-old son Landon Asher Barker and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella Barker.

"My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key," adds Moakler.

"If anything, my only issue with this whole sort of craziness that's been going on is her fan base ... it's really almost to the point of being bullied," adds Moakler of negative comments she's been receiving online. "I look at social media as a place to have fun. It should be positive."

Moakler says her eyebrow-raising posts — including a snap posted to her Instagram Stories in late April that parodied Barker and Kardashian's steamy vacation photos — are all intended to be in good fun.

"Matthew and I have been posting stuff in a joking manner, but not so much to attack Kourtney and Travis," says Moakler, who's been dating model Matthew Rondeau for about a year. "It was more to annoy her fan base because at some point you have to make a joke out of it."

Over the years, Moakler and Barker's contentious split often made headlines, but she insists they've both matured.

"We had a lot of money and fame and power, and we didn't know how to navigate through life well together. It took us many years to learn how to co-parent and how to separate our personal lives and our memories and feelings towards one another," she says. "It wasn't something that happened overnight. I think my children deserve to have a relationship with their mother ... and their father. The children deserve the opportunity to meet their parents' significant others in a good, positive way."

Moakler says she's focusing on her own relationship, her kids and a few upcoming projects, including producing several pageants later this summer.

Shanna Moakler Shanna Moakler | Credit: courtesy Skinny Dippers

"My relationships with each one are so different because their personalities are so different. Atiana's very humble and more quiet and just so talented. Landon's just my crazy young guy ... and Bama's just this wild, crazy extrovert [who] is just very true to herself," she says of her children. "I'm really proud of the young little souls that they are."

As for her own love life, Moakler acknowledges she and Rondeau have had their ups and downs over the last year but are finally in a more secure place.

"When we were on our break, I think we both realized how much we just missed each other and how much we meant to one another," says Moakler, who recently traveled to Rhode Island to meet her boyfriend's family for the first time.