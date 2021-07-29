Shanna Moakler and Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Break Up Months After Saying They Were in a Stable Place

Shanna Moakler and boyfriend Matthew Rondeau are going their separate ways, PEOPLE can confirm.

Rondeau said in a statement to PEOPLE, "I do wish her nothing but the best in all her endeavors."

A source, in turn, revealed that "it's not true he broke up with her" in the end. "She's focused on her own life and happiness, not on Matthew," the insider said. "She's busy with work and is moving on."

A rep for Moakler had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Life & Style was the first to report the news of Moakler and Rondeau's breakup.

The former couple had begun dating in 2020 but have faced ups and downs along the way. Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively in May, Moakler said that they had reached a more stable place in their relationship.

"When we were on our break, I think we both realized how much we just missed each other," the 46-year-old said, "and how much we meant to one another."

Rondeau, meanwhile, revealed that he had met Moakler's children. She shares son Landon Asher, 17, and daughter Alabama Luella, 15, with ex-husband Travis Barker, while she shares her eldest daughter, Atiana, 22, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

"I get along with them great," Rondeau told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm a goof and I give them respect and they give it right back. They're fun. I like them a lot. They're really sweet."

As Moakler's romance with Rondeau has concluded, Barker has continued to progress in his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The pair have not shied away from packing on PDA since making their love Instagram official in February.

Moakler, however, recently told PEOPLE that she wasn't fond of Barker and Kardashian's PDA. "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time," Moakler said. "However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]."