Shangela Promises to 'Get Spicy' in 'DWTS' Ballroom After Receiving First Perfect Score

Shangela is ready to "turn up the heat" on Dancing with the Stars.

The drag queen earned her first set of perfect scores on Monday and with the final weeks of the competition fast approaching, she says she's ready to bring yet more fire to the dancefloor

"I'm from Texas, so I am no stranger to spicy things," the Paris, Texas native tells PEOPLE. "So it is time to get spicy up in this ballroom and really push myself to the farthest limit that I can go to, in order to deliver a top-notch show."

After proclaiming to be in "pure shock" as the judges each gave her and partner Gleb Savchenko a perfect 10 for their jazz routine to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Monday, the drag queen already has her sights on what's next.

As the coveted Mirrorball looms closer, Shangela says she "dreams" about being crowned the winner of Season 31.

"I know I'm going to cry all my bottom lashes if I win," Shangela says. "I will just cry with joy."

While she is "passionate" about performing and dancing, this competition has still been a highly daunting task for the drag queen, who rose to fame after several appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race, and has credited her time on the competitive show for preparing her for DWTS.

"Coming into this competition, it has not been easy in any way. Some people will say, 'Well, Shangela. You're a performer. Okay, you perform. You do this. Why are you nervous or why are you saying it's hard?'," she tells PEOPLE.

"Well, it is difficult because there's a lot of training that goes into the sport of dance. There's a lot of training that goes into the sport of ballroom dancing. And I have been a student as well as an entertainer and I've been playing a lot of catch up."

Shangela and Savchenko's jazz routine came with a slew of praise from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba called the dance Shangela's "best performance," commending her for being so "immersed" on the dancefloor.

"It was a proper Halloween [dance]," Len Goodman said. "It scared the pants off me."

Derek Hough agreed with Goodman, adding that he might have "nightmares," but the dance was "sensational."

"Some people say cloud nine, but I'm living on cloud 99 tonight," Shangela tells PEOPLE about the reaction to her performance, which had particular resonance for her as Halloween provided one of her first opportunities to dabble with drag.

"I honestly was in pure shock, because in this competition I've been working super hard, but I know that judges are looking at me very critically and I've always wanted to make them happy," she adds.

"I'm a showgirl. I want to deliver people a moment at home that they can cheer for and love. And tonight felt like all of those things that I've wanted to deliver, came together in the most perfect way."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.