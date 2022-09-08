Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'

Rupaul Drag Race's Shangela and Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko are passionate about what their history-making season 31 partnership will mean for the show — and for the world.

The drag entertainer (born D.J. Pierce), 40, and the ballroom dancer, 38, opened up Thursday about becoming the dancing competition's first-ever all-male pair, as well as Shangela's distinction as the first drag performer ever after 30 seasons of DWTS.

"We're changing the world, and I love it," Savchenko said after cast announcement on Good Morning America. "It's all about positive energy, all about love, and we're just going to have a lot of fun, learn to tango, learn all the ballroom steps."

Savchenko — said he's never partnered with a drag queen on the dance floor — then borrowed an iconic phrase from Shangela, teasing "We're going to halleloo!"

For Shangela, being on the show is all about visibility.

"I'm the first person to ever be able to compete in drag on Dancing with the Stars in the history of the show here, so I hope that we show people that it's all about the heart and soul of who you are as a person," he explained. "It doesn't matter if it's two men dancing together, if it's a man or a drag entertainer like myself dancing together. It's about the spirit of dance and the fun, and the ability to connect and to learn more about other people's worlds."

He continued, "I'm not a technically trade dancer, but I'm not afraid to be in this space because I'm willing to learn. I'm excited to learn from Gleb and hope that I can teach him a couple of things too."

Savchenko also shared his reaction to being paired with the drag star and We're Here co-host. "I was like, 'Sign me in. I'm going to live my best life.'"

Shangela, who reached top four in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 3, couldn't be more thrilled either. "My jaw was literally on the floor," he said. "To be on Dancing with the Stars and growing up and just always loving dance, and then now to have this amazing platform to compete and do something, I'm living my best life, like Gleb."

As for the competition aspect of the show, Shangela doesn't seem too worried. "Today was the first day that we actually got to see everyone so I was looking around like this, but I can't see much through these lashes," he said.

"I know it may sound cliché, but I really feel like I and we really are our biggest competitors because we've got to overcome any thoughts of not being able to deliver and just go out there and have fun," he added. "That's really what we want to do. Have a great time, and in the process, turn it out."

His expert advice comes from a lengthy track record at RuPaul's Drag Race, being the first contestant to participate in three different seasons of the show. After clocking all that time on camera, Shangela feels prepared for the ballroom.

"I get caught up in the moment and I think that's what also this show is all about," he said. "I didn't come here to say, 'Oh, we're going to be on TV.' This is about performance and that's why I love this particular show. It is about showcasing talent and performance and energy on stage, and when you're really doing that and when you're really in the moment, you don't even think about cameras and being on TV."

The drag star added, "I think that's how I've been able to connect with so many people around the world in an authentic way, is because when Shangela shows up, I show up as myself, and you get me with no cameras the same way that you get me with cameras, so here I come."

Competing against Shangela and Savchenko on season 31 are The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice with partner Pasha Pashkov, actor and comedian Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson, actress Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son and fitness model Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach, and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino with partner Koko Iwasaki.

Also joining the cast is CODA star Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart, country singer Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten, recent Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey with partner Val Chmerkovskiy and singer Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong.

Rounding out season 31 is TV actor Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater, Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel, Sex and the City star Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroyd and WABC-TV New York weather anchor Sam Champion with partner Cheryl Burke.

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio will also compete on the series, though news of their casting was announced on Wednesday. Charli will be partnered with Mark Ballas while her mom is paired with Artem Chigvintsev. They're making their own history on the show as the first mother-daughter pair ever to compete in the ballroom.

Judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba will return for the new season, which will be co-hosted by Tyra Banks and former competitor Alfonso Ribeiro.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.