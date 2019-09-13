New SNL Star Shane Gillis Offers to Apologize to 'Anyone Who's Actually Offended' Over Racial Slur

Image zoom Shane Gillis Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

New Saturday Night Live cast member Shane Gillis is not saying sorry for using racial slurs in his comedy but said he would apologize “to anyone who’s actually offended” by the offensive term he used in a video that surfaced online Thursday.

Just hours after the comedy show revealed its newest stars, which includes Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang, a clip from Sept. 2018 posted to a YouTube channel called Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast began to circulate online.

“Chinatown’s f—— nuts,” Gillis says to Matt McCusker in the clip. “Let the f—— ch— live there,” he adds.

Gillis then continues to skew out insults when talking about eating at Chinese restaurants.

“The translation between you and the waiter is such a f—— hassle, I’m pointing at it,” he says in the clip. Gillis even mimics Chinese accents.

RELATED: Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley Apologize for Making Offensive Comments About Trans Models at NYFW

The clip immediately outraged SNL viewers and social media users with many of them calling for him to be fired.

“Bigotry and racism is unacceptable. Fire Shane Gillis,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“It’s not just that one video. New #SNL hire Shane Gillis has made a lot of ‘problematic’ comments and jokes over the past years. Will the show cancel him before he stars?” a different user expressed.

The backlash later prompted Gillis to address the issue on Twitter.

Image zoom Shane Gillis Shane Gillis/Instagram

“I’m a comedian who pushes boundaries,” he wrote. “I sometimes miss. If you go through my 10 years of comedy, most of it bad, you’re going to find a lot of bad misses. I’m happy to apologize to anyone who’s actually offended by anything I’ve said.”

RELATED: Challenge Star Georgia Harrison’s Black Face Makeup Photo Sparks Outrage: Read Her Rep’s Response

“My intention is never to hurt anyone but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be and sometimes that requires risks.”

Reps for both NBC and SNL did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Season 45 of SNL premieres on Sept. 28 at 11 p.m. EDT on NBC.