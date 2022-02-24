Shanna Moakler Says 'I'm Okay' After Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Is Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Shanna Moakler has issued a statement to PEOPLE after her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested for felony domestic violence on Thursday morning.

"I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support. I'm surrounded by my family and friends," a rep for the Celebrity Big Brother contestant said.

Authorities told PEOPLE that Rondeau, 28, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area on Thursday and charged with felony domestic violence. His bail is currently set at $50,000.

The arrest came shortly after Rondeau posted an aggressive video on social media, alleging that Moakler had cheated on him and spent the night at her neighbor's house. The video, which was shared by TMZ, shows an angry Rondeau talking about what allegedly happened between him and Moakler the night prior.

"It's over," he began the video, which was since deleted from Instagram. Elsewhere, he screams and points at a home in his neighborhood. "This is done. I'm never talking to this f---ing specimen of a f---ing human again. You know what she f---ing does last night? She comes here and she f---ing goes to our neighbor's house with a f---ing wife and f---ing kids and f---ing sleeps here."

Rondeau made other derogatory comments about Moakler in the video and claimed that their relationship is over. He also said that he was not drinking or using drugs while in the video.

In the past month, Moakler was a houseguest on CBS' Celebrity Big Brother. Live feed video and some segments of the series captured her bond with fellow houseguests.