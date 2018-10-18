Wife of ShamWow Guy Vince Offer Files for Divorce: Reports

Vince Offer — best known for his viral ShamWow infomercials — has split from his wife Melody Barney, according to multiple reports.

According to The Blast, Barney filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, stating that she and Offer split just this Wednesday and listing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Barney is seeking physical and seeking custody of their 4-year-old daughter but is offering her ex visitation time, according to TMZ. She’s also seeking spousal support.

Offer and Barney tied the knot on April 18, 2014, in front of family and friends in Malibu. According to TooFab.com, the two met through a mutual friend at the Chateau Marmont in February 2012.

“We started off as friends and decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend in May of 2012,” Offer previously told the website. “She was born in Arizona and raised in the Philippines. She came back to the U.S. when she was 17 then worked at Disneyland Anaheim when she was 18. After a year she started nursing classes and then worked as a nurse assistant in a private retirement home for nuns.”

Born in Israel as Offer Shlomi, the pitchman made headlines in 2009 for an incident in Miami when he was arrested for repeatedly punching a prostitute after she allegedly bit his tongue and wouldn’t let go.

Both were arrested for felony battery, but the case was eventually dropped when prosecutors declined to press charges.

In an interview with NBC News in 2013, Offer said the incident happened after a 12-hour drinking binge, but the silver lining was that it led him to cut down on partying and recommit himself to his work. “It probably saved my life,” he said.

“I have to take full responsibility,” he added. “People understand you make mistakes in life. Hopefully I won’t make another mistake.”