For nine seasons, Rossum played Fiona, the oldest of the five Gallagher children who hail from Chicago's South Side. That star's fierce, mother-figure character took on every challenge her dysfunctional family threw at her as she worked odd jobs to support her siblings.

The actress announced her departure from the show in August 2018, and has since appeared in the biographical-comedy A Futile and Stupid Gesture (2018) and the action-packed drama Cold Pursuit (2018). She made a splash with the trailer for her upcoming film Angelyne last April. Although nothing has been announced, fans are anticipating Rossum will return as a surprise during the show's final season.