Who is Matt Lauer's Girlfriend? All About Shamin Abas

The former Today show anchor began dating Shamin Abas in 2019

By Staff Author
Published on January 31, 2023 10:25 AM

Meet Matt Lauer's girlfriend.

The former Today show anchor has been in a relationship with Shamin Abas since 2019, a romance that began after he and his ex-wife Annette Roque finalized their divorce that same year.

Prior to their romance beginning, the pair knew each other for nearly two decades; Abas, 53, who a businesswoman with a marketing background, met Lauer, 65, through work and they maintained a longtime friendship.

"Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other," a source recently told PEOPLE of the couple. "They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business when they started dating, and the romance has grown over the years."

Recently, the couple was seen enjoying a romantic date night Jan. 28 in New York City's Upper East Side — photos captured showed them dressed for dinner as they strolled holding hands.

While Lauer and Abas tend to keep a low profile, they've been spotted together a handful of other times; in January 2020, the duo was photographed in New Zealand, which marked one of the first times they were publicly spotted out together.

Matt Lauer, Shamin Abas
Matt Lauer, Shamin Abas. Jason Kempin/Getty; Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

"They try and stay out of the spotlight but are happy together and not interested in a high-profile life," the source continued. "They are off the radar and low-key. They are enjoying their lives."

A few months prior to the New Zealand outing, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in Sept. 2019 that Lauer finalized his divorce from Roque after over 20 years of marriage. The divorce became official nearly two years after the couple separated following Lauer's termination by NBC for alleged sexual misconduct.

Here's everything to know about Abas, including her professional life and personal past.

She's a successful marketing businesswoman

EAST HAMPTON, NY - JULY 27: Shamin Abas attends MICHELLE MARIE Art Exhibition After Party at Le Flirt on July 27, 2007 in East Hampton, NY. (Photo by PATRICK MCMULLAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
PATRICK MCMULLAN/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Abas is a Welsh-born publicist and businesswoman who works in marketing and events around New York, including the Hamptons, and in Palm Beach, Florida. She often works with high-end luxury clients and travels around the world for her job.

Like Lauer, she lives in New York. A source told PEOPLE in November 2021 that the two spend time with each other between her work travels. "She is a dedicated businesswoman who loves to work. She is independent and has made a nice life for herself," the source said at the time.

She was friends with Matt Lauer for several decades before dating

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Shamin Abas attends The Bridge 2019 at The Bridge on September 14, 2019 in Bridgehampton, NY. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Lauer and Abas began dating in 2019, following Lauer's divorce from ex-wife Annette Roque that same year. The couple knew each other years prior to starting their romance: They met through work about 20 years before dating and remained friends.

She's 'very happy' in her relationship with Lauer

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 6: Shamin Abas attends Rush Philanthropic Dinner hosted by Russell Simmons and Kehinde Wiley at The Delano on December 6, 2006 in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Four years after NBC revealed that a complaint of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" had been filed against the former Today anchor in 2017, a source told PEOPLE that Abas was "very happy" in her relationship with Lauer.

More recently, a source echoed similar sentiments about their relationship: "They are happy and both busy in their own lives, as well as together. They have many of the same interests."

She's previously been married

WATER MILL, NY - JULY 14: Shamin Abas attends the Parrish Art Museum Midsummer Party 2018 at Parrish Art Museum on July 14, 2018 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Prior to her relationship with Lauer, Abas was married twice before: first, to a Detroit-based dentist, and then to nightclub entrepreneur Frank Cilione. As for Lauer, the November 2021 source told PEOPLE Abas supports him "in every way" and that his past controversies did not affect their relationship.

