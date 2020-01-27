Shameless Showrunner Says He’ll Ask Emmy Rossum to Return for Series Finale

Is a Gallagher family reunion in store for Shameless‘ final season?

Following the Showtime drama’s season 10 finale on Sunday, showrunner John Wells told Entertainment Weekly that he would like original cast member Emmy Rossum, who starred as Fiona Gallagher, to return for the series finale.

“I’ll certainly ask her,” Wells said. “She’s very busy and she does a lot of other things. We all love each other and we’ve been through wonderful things together, so I’ll ask her and hopefully, she’ll be available at the time that we do it.”

“But we’re so far from knowing what that would be and when that would be, and she’s just started on her new project for the Peacock, Angelyne, so I’m going to leave her to that for quite some time … until I start bugging her.”

Shameless, an adaptation of a British show, was renewed for an 11th and final season earlier this month. The news came almost a year and a half after Rossum, 33, announced her departure from the series.

Image zoom Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy

RELATED: Shameless Renewed for 11th and Final Season

In 2016, Rossum made headlines when she refused to sign on for the Showtime drama’s eighth season unless she was offered more than Macy to make up for the seven years she was paid significantly less. Days later, the Golden Globe-nominated actress and Warner Bros. came to terms on a new contract.

Image zoom Chuck Hodes/SHOWTIME

In his interview with EW, Wells teased what fans can expect from season 11, which is set to premiere in the summer.

“There’s never an end to the things we can satirize in the American projects, so I think they should expect more of the same,” he shared. “Certainly keeping Ian and Mickey together and trying to see what it’s like for them to be newlyweds, seeing Carl move on with his life, and how Tami and Lip are going to adjust to really being together, and how do we form our own families without undermining our relationships with our original family.”

“That’s a real challenge, to bring other people in your life that you realize have to be more important in the decision making than the family members you’ve always considered to be the most important thing — and how does everyone adjust to that.”

Image zoom Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

RELATED: Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Says Emmy Rossum’s Character Is ‘Never Going to Be Replaced’

Shameless premiered on Showtime in 2011. It stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher, Emma Kenney, Shanola Hampton and Steve Howey as a group of scrappy Chicago natives.

Season 11 of Shameless premieres this summer on Showtime.