Shameless Actress Laura Slade Wiggins Marries Stuntman Kyle Weishaar

They’re shamelessly in love!

Shameless actress Laura Slade Wiggins, 29, wed her longtime love Kyle Weishaar on Saturday at the Historic Smithonia Farm in Colbert, Georgia, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“He is my true soulmate,” Wiggins told PEOPLE ahead of the wedding. “When I met him, I felt like everything was falling apart, and he taught me to see past my circumstances and ultimately learn to love myself.”

Adds Weishaar, a studio stuntman: “I met the gal that I had been looking for all my life. I needed someone to go on life’s adventures with me and be there for me when times got tough. She is all of that and so much more.”

The couple first met on the set of Taylor Swift‘s Sony TX7 commercial back in 2008 when Wiggins got her “harness fitted by the ‘cute stunt guy,'” recalls the actress. “I didn’t think we’d meet again, [but] about three years ago his best friend introduced us and we had an immediate connection.”

Wiggins chose a Vera Wang gown from David’s Bridal for her big day and also wore Corral “bridal boots” instead of heels for her walk down the aisle. Her pup Henri served as “best dog.”

At the reception, the newlyweds served their guests —who all wore “comfortable” shoes for the “boot wedding” — smoked pork and brisket by local barbecue legend Tom Little.

They shared their first dance to two songs: a choreographed swing dance to Hall and Oates’ “You Make My Dreams Come True” and a slow waltz to Joe Hisaishi’s “A Song for Mothers and the Sea.”

“I love him for so many reasons,” says Wiggins. “With Kyle, I am most excited to live a life with someone that understands me in ways that I often don’t understand myself.”

Adds her husband: “I can’t wait to start the next chapter of my life with her, have a family together and come what may I know we will always love each other. As the Beatles said, ‘Love is all you need,’ and with Laura, I’ve found all the love I’ll ever need.”