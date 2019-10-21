Congratulations are in order for Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin: They’ve reportedly tied the knot!

The Shameless actor and Fallen actress wed on Friday at the Beverly Hills courthouse in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were in attendance, as seen in photos obtained by the outlet.

PEOPLE has reached out to Allen and Timlin’s reps for comment.

Timlin, 28, posted two photos of the couple wearing matching black denim jackets custom-embroidered with hearts and the words “Til Death,” as well as what appears to be their nicknames for one another, “Buddy + Billie.”

“Happy hearts,” she captioned the post, which was flooded with congratulatory comments from fellow celebrities and fans alike.

Earlier that morning, Timlin also posted a snap of the couple with their 1-year-old daughter Ezer Billie White.

“The big day,” she captioned the sweet family photo.

Timlin and White, 28, have been engaged since at least April, when they were photographed out and about in Los Angeles walking hand-in-hand, Timlin wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

At the time, Timlin also posted a photo of the couple on Instagram where the ring was visible.

Last fall, the couple became first-time parents when they welcomed baby Ezer.

Timlin, who starred in the TV series StartUp as Mara Chandler, confirmed the happy news alongside the newborn’s first photo on Instagram.

“Ezer Billie White. 10.20.2018. Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter,” she captioned an image of White holding their daughter to his chest.