Shameless Stars William H. Macy, Emma Kenney and More Post Tributes Ahead of Series Finale

The Showtime comedy-drama Shameless is coming to an end after 11 seasons

The Shameless cast is saying their final goodbyes.

On Sunday night, Showtime will air the series finale of season 11, officially marking the end of the Paul Abbott-created show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The series, which first premiered in 2011, is an adaptation of a British show. The series, which is also Showtime's longest-running show and no. 1 comedy, stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Shanola Hampton, Ethan Cutkosky, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Noel Fisher, Kate Miner, Cameron Monaghan and Christian Isaiah.

Ahead of the final episode, several members of the Shameless cast paid tribute to the show on social media, reflecting on their time with the long-running series.

Macy, who stars as father of six Frank Gallagher on the show, shared a cheeky photo of the cast smiling together flipping off the camera. "Goodbye Shameless," he wrote alongside the snap. "End of an era. Finale this Sunday on Showtime."

"Can't believe I'm saying this but... tomorrow night is the last episode of our show," added Kenny alongside a black-and-white cast portrait.

Emma Kenney Image zoom Shameless cast | Credit: Emma Kenney/Instagram

Cameron Monaghan Image zoom Cameron Monaghan | Credit: Cameron Monaghan/Instagram

Monaghan, who plays the middle child of the Gallagher family, also reflected on how much he's shared with his cast mates over the past 11 years.

"Thanks for the great memories," he wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a series of behind-the-scenes shots. "Great friends. Great stories. Great times on set. And 11 of the greatest years of my life."

Additionally, the actor shared a photo of himself from the start of the show beside another more recent shot. "And a goodbye to you, Ian Gallagher. It was an honor to know you."

"It's hard thing to put into words, feelings," she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post at the time. "But I'm going to try. This business is always an adventure, full of travel and opportunities to tell stories. Usually as an actor, every few months, you travel to a new place, start a new project, build a new character, learn new rhythms, new inside jokes with your crew, make new friends."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2016, Rossum made headlines when she refused to sign on for the Showtime drama's eighth season unless she was offered more than Macy to make up for the seven years she was paid significantly less. Days later, the Golden Globe-nominated actress and Warner Bros. came to terms on a new contract.