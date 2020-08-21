Shameless Actor Oscar J. Peña's Mom Left Fighting for Life After Horrific Car Crash

"I will do whatever it takes to fight for my mom’s life," the actor wrote in a GoFundMe campaign

Actor Oscar J. Peña's mother is in the ICU after suffering multiple injuries in a car accident on July 31.

Oscar, who has appeared in Shameless, The Rookie and Queen Sugar, created a GoFundMe campaign to help with his mother Maria Peña's medical bills.

Maria's car was struck in a devastating crash by a teenager running through a red light, the actor said in the GoFundMe's description.

"She was airlifted to the hospital with traumatic brain injury, collapsed lungs, ruptured aorta in her heart, ruptured bladder, broken ribs, pelvis, and face fractures," Oscar said in the GoFundMe.

"In spite of all that, she is stable, but still unconscious," he said. "Although her brain injury is very severe, the doctors have said there’s a chance for long term recovery and I will do whatever it takes to fight for my mom’s life."

Oscar said that his mother, who has been in the ICU for 17 days, is "strong," but acknowledged that a difficult road lies ahead for her, as she "will need care, surgeries, rehabilitation, medicine, etc."

"My family needs help to take care of her and so I’m reaching out and asking for help," he continued. "I need to do everything I can for my Mom, because that is what she would do for us."

"I’m so grateful to these incredible human beings who dedicated their life to helping people like my Mom," Oscar said of the "wonderful doctors and nurses" taking care of her. "I am indebted to them."

He added that because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he and his family had to wait 15 days before they could visit her in the hospital, and could only see her through Zoom calls before that point.

On Thursday, Oscar shared an update in the GoFundMe, saying that Maria's nurse said that she was able to follow commands like "squeeze my hand" and "wiggle your toes."

"It's huge progress and I'm so thankful," he wrote.

On Instagram Thursday, Oscar shared a sweet tribute to his Maria, writing in the caption that he is "very much like my Mom."

"Fun fact: My Mom is not very good at taking photos," Oscar wrote, sharing a photo of his mom holding a bouquet of flowers and smiling at the camera.

"She doesn’t know how to smile. It’s not that she doesn’t have a beautiful smile. She just doesn’t know how to use it," the actor continued, explaining that the shot was a candid one taken by his aunt.

"It’s candid so she captured my Mom smiling in the way that only she can when she’s not 'thinking' about it," he wrote.

"Here’s to seeing many more smiles from my Mom in the future. ❤️" he concluded the post.