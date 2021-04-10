Shailene Woodley Marks One-Week of Her 'Sexy Man' Aaron Rodgers Guest-Hosting Jeopardy!

Aaron Rodgers raised $117,725 for the North Valley Community Foundation during his first week of guest-hosting Jeopardy!

Shailene Woodley is one proud fiancée!

On Friday evening, the 29-year-old actress cheered on Aaron Rodgers as he wrapped up his first week as the most recent guest host of Jeopardy!

Posting to her Instagram Story, Woodley took a video of her football star fiancé on TV, in which she cheered him on and quipped, "Who dat sexy man?" as Rodgers, 37, appeared onscreen.

The Divergent actress then flipped the camera around to show herself cuddling beside Rodgers, as she proclaimed, "Oh, dat guy right there," before the athlete smiled for the camera.

During his first-week guest hosting, Rodgers raised $117,725 for the North Valley Community Foundation, according to Jeopardy!.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers watch his Jeopardy episode Image zoom Credit: Shailene Woodley/Instagram

"We are speechless! On behalf of the entire staff her at NVCF thank you @AaronRodgers12 and the entire team at @Jeopardy. In the first week of his hosting the TV show Aaron Rodgers has raised $117,725 for NVCF and we still have another week to go. Stay tuned!" the North Valley Community Foundation shared on Instagram.

"Today marks a week hosting my favorite show @jeopardy!!! So thankful for the opportunity and for all the people who made my time on set so amazing ❤️ thanks for all the kind words this week, and thank you so much for tuning in 🙏🏻 #oneweekin #oneweekleft #alextrebek," Rodgers wrote on Friday.

Ahead of his stint as guest host on the televised game show series, Woodley gave her fiancé a similar shout-out while the pair were driving together.

Sharing a video to her Instagram Story on Monday, Woodley was seen sitting in the passenger seat of a car as Rodgers drove them, when she declared, "I have a very important announcement to make."

"This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive ... just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing," she continued, turning the camera to get her fiancé in the frame. "This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!"

After telling her followers that they should tune in for the episode, she asked Rodgers for a sneak peek. "What's gonna happen?" she asked.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback then told viewers to be prepared for everything, saying, "There's some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery," before adding, "You never know."

Woodley and Rodgers were first romantically linked back in February. At the time, PEOPLE confirmed their relationship with a source sharing that Rodgers was very happy with Woodley.

Then days later, the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced their surprise engagement in his acceptance speech when he was named the league's MVP during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said of playing amid the COVID pandemic, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."

Rodgers also thanked his loved ones, including his bride-to-be, though he did not mention Woodley by name at the time.