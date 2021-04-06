After Rodgers' hosting duties end on April 16, other celebrities — including Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Mayim Bialik — will take over

Shailene Woodley Calls Aaron Rodgers 'Super Sexy' as She Celebrates His First Episode Guest Hosting Jeopardy!

Shailene Woodley is one proud fiancée!

The actress posted a video on her Instagram Stories on Monday to give fiancé Aaron Rodgers a shoutout ahead of his stint as a guest host on Jeopardy!

Sitting in the passenger seat of a car as Rodgers, 37, drives them, Woodley, 29, says, "I have a very important announcement to make."

"This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive ... just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing," she continues, turning the camera to get her fiancé in the frame. "This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!"

After telling her followers that they should tune in for the episode, she asks Rodgers for a sneak peek.

"What's gonna happen?" she asks.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback tells viewers to be prepared for everything, saying, "There's some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery," before adding, "You never know."

On Friday, the official Instagram account for Jeopardy! shared a promo clip of Rodgers as host, ahead of the first episode.

Detailing that Jeopardy! was his "favorite show" growing up, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said of the hosting spot: "Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime."

"Following in the footsteps of a legend is something I know a little bit about," Rodgers added, referring to both the Green Bay Packers' previous quarterback, Brett Favre, and former Jeopardy! host, the late Alex Trebek.

The clip then concludes by noting that Rodgers will be raising money for small businesses, with money earned by the contestants matched by the North Valley Community Foundation.