Shahs of Sunset Is Back! Watch Newcomer Nema Flirt with GG After Her Failed Marriage

Shahs of Sunset is back — and a brand new cast member is shaking things up.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive season 7 trailer, Mike Shouhed introduces branding executive Nema Vand, the self-professed “white-washed Persian,” to the crew. Nema immediately turns his attention to Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, who ended her marriage to Shalom Yeroushalmi last year just two months after tying the knot. GG is looking to stay single, but it looks like Nema may derail her quest for independence.

This season will also chronicle Mercedes “MJ” Javid as she prepares to tie the knot with fiancé Tommy Feight.

“Remember me, the one who said never?” she teases in the trailer. “Guess what, motherf—ers. I’m getting married!”

Meanwhile, Mike’s on the quest for his own happily ever after. (He finalized his painful divorce from Jessica Parido in 2016.)

“I should be married with children right now,” he admits.

Another cast member whose family planning takes center stage? Reza Farahan, who is in the process of renovating his new house and settling down with husband Adam — until one of Reza’s investments interferes with Adam’s surrogacy plans.

“Reza, I don’t even know if he wants kids,” points out Asa Soltan Rahmati, who will continue to make appearances this season while familiar face Destiney Rose returns.

Shahs of Sunset season 7 premieres Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. A half-hour catch-up special, Shahs of Sunset: How They Got Here, airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET.