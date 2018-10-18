Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Attempts to Scatter Her Father's Ashes on a Windy Day

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is saying goodbye.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset, Javid and her best friend Reza Farahan gather to scatter her father Shams‘ ashes off the California coast.

“I just want to say thank you so much for being so cool and making me comfortable enough to come out to you,” Farahan, 45, says while holding the box of ashes. “And thank you for giving me this girl, because she rocks my world and I know that all of that personality comes from you.”

Then Javid, 46, shares her own sweet tribute.

“I thank him for being this super insanely amazing person who was so generous and instrumental in so many people’s lives — giving them their first jobs, their first homes and loans and opportunities,” she says. “I hope that he knows how much I love him.”

“Of course he knows much you love him,” Farahan says.

Opening the box, Javid positions herself on the edge of the cliff and prepares to disperse a handful of ashes into the ocean. The only problem? The wind reverses its course, blowing it in the exact opposite direction — and Javid and Farahan can’t help but laugh at the situation.

“Bye, Shams. We love you!” says Farahan. “He wanted to go to the ocean, but some of him is over there, and that’s okay, too.”

Javid repositions herself, and Farahan encourages her to try again.

“Go for it,” he says. “Do a handful.”

She does — and this time a gust of wind blows the ashes directly back into both of their faces. They collapse into laughter, Farahan dropping to the ground and gasping for air.

“I just got some in my mouth!” he says.

Javid broke the news of her father’s death to her followers on Instagram on May 18.

“It is with great regret that I share the news of my sweet father’s passing,” she captioned a slideshow of photos. “Although this is something extremely personal for me and it’s taken some time to process, those of you who have followed my journey know how much I love my father. I am comforted knowing he is in a better place now. I am so thankful for my mom, Tommy, my family and friends, who have been incredibly supportive through this greatest loss. #MyEndlessLove.”

Shams suffered a stroke last year, and Javid opened up about the impact it had on her on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October.

“I lived for my dad,” she said. “It was really hard. I was in denial. I didn’t know how to handle it.”

Shahs of Sunset airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.