Mercedes “MJ” Javid is finally coming clean about just how close she really is with best friend Reza Farahan.

In a sneak peek from the seventh season of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset, Javid, Farahan and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi travel to Big Bear, California, on a skiing trip that sees the group bunking into rooms together.

Ever the close duo, Javid and Farahan decide to share a room and a bed.

“We’re sharing,” Javid told Gharachedaghi. “Do I need to ask Tommy [her husband] if it’s okay? Obviously, Tommy trusts me and Reza. Nothing would happen.”

Farahan, who has known Javid since childhood, gave a bit of backstory on the pair’s friendship — which included an illicit rendezvous when they were much younger.

“Not a lot of people are aware, but MJ and I had sex,” Farahan said, to which Javid gave an immediate denial.

“No! We didn’t,” she said.

Clips from previous episodes showed Farahan confessing throughout the years that they had slept together with Javid consistently denying it — until now.

“Okay, fine. We were children,” she admitted. “He was coming out of the closet and we actually, we were taking a shower.”

Turning to Farahan, she asked, “Was the sex good?”

Taken by surprise, he said, “I mean, we were so young! I don’t remember.”

RELATED: Shahs of Sunset‘s Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Is Married!

MJ Javid and Reza Farahan Roy Rochlin/Getty

RELATED: Shahs of Sunset‘s Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Is ‘Ready to Transfer an Embryo’ in IVF Process

Despite their childhood fling, the two harbor no romantic feelings for each other and remain good friends. Javid married Tommy Feight in April, while Farahan has been married to Adam Neely since 2015.

In January 2017, Farahan spoke about living openly as a gay man while starring on reality TV at the NATPE Television conference in Miami, Florida.

Of initially joining the show, Farahan said, “I wanted to do it because I’m gay, I’m out, I’m successful, my family and my friends support me. And in my culture, homosexuality is super taboo. I didn’t have any role models. I had to kind of make my own path in life.”