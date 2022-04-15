Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Vacations in Mexico with Fiancée Paulina After Recent Arrest

Mike Shouhed is spending time with his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, after his recent arrest and felony charge booking.

Per photos posted by TMZ, the two Shahs of Sunset stars were photographed vacationing at a resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. Shouhed and Ben-Cohen were joined by her kids.

Shouhed wore red swim trunks, while Ben-Cohen sported a patterned bikini.

Shouhed, 43, was arrested on March 27. According to arrest records viewed by PEOPLE, officers from the West Valley division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) booked him at 1:05 a.m the next morning. He was released the same day on a $50,000 bond.

The details surrounding his arrest and his alleged victim are still unclear. But Shouhed is set to appear at the Los Angeles Municipal Court, Van Nuys Division, on July 25.

In the wake of the controversy, Shouhed's attorney, Alex Kessel, denied any wrongdoing on his client's part.

"My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client," Kessel said in a statement issued to PEOPLE. "I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence."

Ben-Cohen also addressed the matter through her attorney, Joshua Ritter.

"We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation," a statement obtained by E! News read. "The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time."

Last August, Shouhed and Ben-Cohen announced their engagement during Shahs of Sunset's season 9 reunion.

"I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring," he said at the time. "We were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be."

Ben-Cohen, in turn, raved about the pair's "amazing" life together.

"We took one long vacation this year, and I wanted it to be alone with just him. And he said, 'No, if it's the only long trip that we're taking this year, you better bet we're going to take the kids,'" she said. "While I was tanning and having my drinks, he's like, 'I got this.' Every single night, he bathes my kids, he brushes their teeth. He does stuff that no man, no man does for their kids, let alone step kids. And that's why I know, this time around is so different."

She continued, "The love and the connection that we have with each other like, I would not be able to live a day without him in my life. Like, honestly, I have told him before, I wouldn't live without him."

PEOPLE recently confirmed that Bravo canceled Shahs of Sunset after nine seasons.