Shahs of Sunset: Certain Friendships Are Restored as Others Are Broken in Season 9 Trailer

On Monday, the first official trailer for the ninth season of the Bravo reality series was released, teasing the drama that's to come ahead of the show's premiere next month on Sunday, May 16.

Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Mike Shouhed, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand are all set to appear in the forthcoming season alongside new addition, London Laed.

Laed, who works as a life coach, will be introduced to the group by MJ, according to Bravo.

At the opening of the clip, things get off to a good start as Mike announces to the group of castmates, "The world around us is falling apart. Why the f--- you wanna hold a grudge?"

The clip then transitions to a scene of MJ and GG, where the two appear to rekindle their friendship by bonding over their children. "I can't believe we are parents," MJ says.

MJ and Reza are also seen hashing out their problems in another scene, where Reza tearfully tells his former friend, "Thank you, 'cause I needed it more than you know."

GG adds with a laugh in another, "This is the first time that I'm getting along with everybody."

But, as the teaser continues, things then take a turn for the worse as the drama escalates in the two-and-a-half minute-long clip.

Seen at dinner with the group, Mike announces, "There's a snake in this group trying to ruin my relationship," before the clip transitions to Destiney asking Paulina why she doesn't "walk away" from the pair's romance.

Paulina is then seen telling Mike, "I have too much respect for myself to stand for something like that."

In another tense moment, Reza tells MJ that he is upset that she has not introduced him to her son. MJ then tells her husband, Tommy Feight, that Reza "wants to drop the restraining order," before Tommy explains to MJ that Reza is "a malignant tumor of a human."

As the trailer winds down, the drama continues to heighten as the clashing between Mike and Paulina escalates.

"Ya'll trying to bring up bulls--- that's trying to affect my relationship," Mike screams before Destiney replies back, "You f----- up your own relationship son. Get out of my house!"

The two then appear to get into a physical altercation as Mike screams, "You're touching me! Don't f----- touch me!" to Destiney.