Shahs of Sunset‘s Reza Farahan has been granted a restraining order against costar and longtime friend Mercedes “MJ” Javid‘s husband, Tommy Feight.

On Monday, May 20, Farahan’s request for a restraining order against Feight was signed and filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

According to the documents, Feight has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Farahan, his home, his job, his vehicle and his husband, Adam Farahan.

The order comes after Feight allegedly threatened to kill Farahan, 45, at his Los Angeles County home on Sunday.

“At 2:18 p.m. on 5/19 he called and threatened my life by phone and at 2:34 p.m. he vandalized our home,” Farahan claims in the documents. “Adam Farahan was with me and there’s video of the event.”

In video footage obtained by The Blast, a man is seen throwing pots, plants and outdoor decor across a front yard before he proceeds to hop the fence.

“At 2:18 p.m. he called and said he was going to kill me. At 2:34 p.m. he was caught on video vandalizing my home,” Farahan claims in the documents.

Farahan also writes in the documents that Feight was allegedly “holding a bat in the video when he showed up at my home.”

While Farahan writes that “we are in fear for our safety,” he confirmed in the documents that he was not harmed and that police responded to the incident. A Los Angeles Police Department officer confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that officers took a vandalism report on Sunday, May 19, at the address listed on Farahan’s restraining order.

In an Instagram photo shared Monday of him and his husband, who held a kitten, Farahan confirmed that he filed documents in court, writing, “Went to the courthouse to file some paperwork and we found this sweet little nugget at the curb!”

A hearing is set for June 14. Bravo had no comment.

In the documents, Farahan also revealed that he and Javid, 46, who have known one another since childhood and have starred on the Bravo reality series together since 2012, are no longer friends. Farahan writes in the documents that Feight is the “husband of my former friend, Mercedes Javid.”

According to a source, there is tension with Javid and her castmates.

“Mercedes is going through a lot surrounding Shahs and the cast,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s fed up.”

“Before she went into the hospital everything was fine between Reza and her, but during the time that she was in ICU and intubated, Reza blocked her on social media and never reached out once,” the source claims, noting her difficult labor.

A rep for Farahan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Javid and Feight tied the knot in April 2018 and welcomed son Shams Francis Feight this past April.

The baby boy weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived in Los Angeles, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE, explaining that the name Shams was chosen in honor of Javid’s late father while the baby’s middle name, Francis, is after Feight’s late mother.

“MJ feels eternally grateful and blessed,” Javid’s rep told PEOPLE. “The baby boy is happy and doing great.”

Though the mother of one has been overwhelmed with joy since the birth of her child, her labor was far from easy.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, Javid’s rep confirmed that she was admitted into the ICU during her “extremely difficult” labor one day prior.

“The delivery was extremely difficult and Mercedes’ family was very worried for her, as there were multiple complications,” the rep said.

Thankfully, “baby Shams was born happy and healthy,” Javid’s rep said,” and [MJ is] feeling much better than her first day in ICU.”

“Both her and Tommy are feeling extremely blessed that everything turned out okay and are thankful for Dr. Jay Goldberg, and Dr. Steve Rad, and all the doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars-Sinai who ensured the baby and her were taken care of,” the statement continued.